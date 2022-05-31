Morgan Beck Reveals the Name of Her 6th Child With Husband Bode Miller Months After Baby Girl’s Birth

Bode Miller and Morgan Beck with an inset of their daughter Scarlet Olivia Khione Miller. Kcr/Shutterstock; Courtesy Morgan Beck/Instagram

Meet Scarlet! Morgan Beck and her husband, Bode Miller , have finally revealed their daughter's name six months after her November 2021 arrival.

"6 Months Of little miss Scarlet Olivia Khione Miller 💕," the 35-year-old beach volleyball player wrote via Instagram while celebrating her little one's milestone. Beck uploaded three snaps of the infant, including one of baby Scarlet attempting to snatch the camera out of her mom's hand.

The couple welcomed their sixth child together last fall, revealing in January that they still hadn't come up with the perfect moniker for their daughter. "She's stumped us on names so far," Miller, 44, said on Today . "We have a lot that we like, but she hasn't smiled or high-fived or anything when we say them to her, and we say them to her all the time."

The athletes, who share Edward, 7, Easton, 3, and twins Asher and Aksel, 2, had a few "front-runners" for their newest arrival's name at the time. "[They] are Skyler, Scarlett, calling her Lettie, or Olivia, calling her Liv," Beck noted. "All kind of have a special meaning to it. So we may have to reach out to our social media followers and ask for some assistance because she has not really been giving us many answers."

Miller was a "huge fan" of the name Liv, joking, "It's a little bit frustrating that it's one of the most popular names this year because most of the names of our children aren't terribly popular. But we're not going to let that stand in the way, obviously."

The Olympian is also the father of daughter Neesyn, 14, and son Samuel, 9, from two prior relationships. Miller and Beck previously welcomed daughter Emeline in November 2016, but the toddler died in June 2018 after a drowning incident.

Nearly three years after losing their daughter, the model and her husband announced they were expecting another child. "Cat's outta the bag: we're at the finish line. Excited to announce that Miller baby ocho is due in November!" the alpine ski racer gushed via Instagram in May 2021.

Later that month, the pair held a "gender reveal fiesta," celebrating the news via social media. "There are no words to describe this moment," Beck wrote alongside footage of pink confetti. "My heart is overflowing with joy, and we are so excited to welcome a baby GIRL into the family in November!"

The University of California, Berkeley, alum noted at the time that she was "hoping for" a daughter after Emeline's death. "But as long as the baby is healthy, I know our hearts will be filled with so much love and joy," she told her Instagram followers. "Plus, I have this boy thing down pretty well."