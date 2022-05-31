ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWPW Power 96.1

Have You Been To The Best Bakery In Georgia?

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4Ujb_0fw5EuAU00
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a flaky pastry and a cup of coffee is the difference between a good morning and a great morning. The best bakery in the entire state offers an abundance of doughnuts, macarons, cakes, crepes, croissants, muffins and any other pastry imaginable.

According to Eat This Not That , the best bakery in all of Georgia is Georgia French Bakery & Cafe located in Duluth. Georgia French Bakery & Cafe is known for their croissants and eclairs. Comparable to that of authentic Parisian pastries, these breakfast and brunch staples are what keep that crowds around. Their crepes are also very popular.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best Georgia bakery :

"No need to travel to Paris for your éclair or croissant fix—this cozy cafe offers an authentic taste of France. Yelpers can't stop gushing about the almond croissant, Nutella strawberry crepe, the ham friand, and the array of satiating baguette sandwiches. The "buttery, flaky" croissants are such a highlight that you may want to take one or two to go with your breakfast or lunch order. While you're at it, be sure to snag a "creamy, smooth" Café Au Lait. Note, if you're craving their famous crepes, you'll need to swing by on a Saturday to try them."

For more information regarding the best bakery in each state visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Exploring Southern Charm in Athens, Georgia

Visitors in Athen, GeorgiaPhoto credit: Visit Athens. Athens is a hip college town located only an hour’s drive from the bustling capital of Atlanta, Georgia. Centered around eclectic neighborhoods, a walkable downtown and an expansive University of Georgia campus, the small town makes for a perfect weekend getaway.
ATHENS, GA
Forsyth County News

Simple Man Distillery brings Georgia grown spirits to Cumming City Center

Award-winning distiller and owner of Simple Man Distillery, Justin Douglas, has found a home in the Cumming City Center where he will mash, ferment, distill, and sell Georgia-centric, farm-to-glass spirits, which are currently distributed across Georgia through Eagle Rock Distributors, according to a news release. Simple Man Distillery, a Georgia...
CUMMING, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Cakes#France#Pastries#Food Drink#Restaurants#Bakery Cafe#Parisian
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rare ‘unicorn’ deer spotted in Georgia

GEORGIA — A rare ‘unicorn’ deer was spotted in Georgia, according to wildlife officials. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division says a rare “unicorn” deer was spotted in the state recently. These deer are called piebald fawn and they say observations of them are uncommon but that depends on where they are and if they are “protected from harvest.”
GEORGIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
thetoptours.com

10 Best Lakes in Georgia (2022)

Are you a water enthusiast? Wondering if you can find Lakes in Georgia, USA? Oh, well, you can, and quite a lot of them. Georgia is a beautiful state located in the Southern part of the USA. It is known for its majestic landscapes and mesmerizing lakes and reservoirs. Anyone residing here or visiting here can dream of relaxing on a scenic lakeside shore, listening to the serene sound of water. The majority of Georgian lakes are artificial and created due to the making of dams. However, there are a few natural ones as well that are known for their pristine beauty and unique history.
GEORGIA STATE
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Spice House fails with 60; Always Fresh scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular Caribbean restaurant on Cascade Road in Atlanta opened for business just days after failing a routine health inspection. Spice House scored 60-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no certified food safety manager at the restaurant. Plus, rice, pasta, and salmon were at unsafe temperatures. And an employee handled raw food and then ready to eat food without washing hands.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

5 Heavenly Secret Gardens In And Around Atlanta

Stumbling across a secret garden is always a magical experience. Well, you no longer need to stumble, because we’re here to round-up some of the most beautiful under-the-radar gardens in and around Atlanta. From floral wonderlands to Japanese-inspired tranquility, keep scrolling for some of Atlanta’s favorite secret gardens.
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
579
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy