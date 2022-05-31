ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, OH

Delta celebrates Class of ‘22

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily, educators, and friends came together Thursday evening to celebrate the Delta High School Class of 2022. “The past few years have certainly had a lot of uncertainty, but one thing that has been certain is the determination and high character of this group of seniors,” Delta High School Principal Douglas...

www.fcnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
fcnews.org

Northwest State announces graduates

Northwest State Community College recently recognized graduates at its commencement ceremony. The ceremony recognized 226 graduates who completed an Associate degree or certificate program with the College during fall, spring or summer term, comprising a total of 231 awards (206 associate degrees and 25 short-term certificates.) Area graduates included:. Archbold:...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Goals set for Cully twins, who are graduating from Penta

PERRYSBURG — Kaitlyn and Mikayla Cully may be twins, but their interests are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Kaitlyn is enrolled in Penta Career Center’s Firefighter program and wants to major in fire arson investigation at Eastern Kentucky University. Mikayla is in Penta’s Small Animal Care program...
PERRYSBURG, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon holds commencement for Class of ‘22

Wauseon held its 142nd commencement ceremony to honor the graduating Class of 2022 on Sunday afternoon. Eva Mennetti, senior class vice president, was the first speaker of the night, welcoming the crowd in attendance. “This ceremony today is to be the closing of a chapter, and what a chapter it...
WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Four County Career Center recognizes retirees

Four County Career Center recently held their annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district. Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister and plaques were presented to staff members with a total of 172 years of experience who retired from the Career Center during the past school year. Retirees are Mary Jane Kline, Intervention Specialist (11 years); Greta Wagner, Cook (19 years); Gary Hendricks, Custodian (9 years); Elaine Perdue, Cook (14 years); Cindy Krass, Custodian (21 years); Amy Haver, English instructor (30 years); James Buchholz, Visual Art & Design instructor (24 years); Carol Hill, Assistant Cook (13 years); and Cheryl Wiesehan, Career Technical Secretary (31 years).
FULTON COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Local students earn college honors

ANGOLA, Ind. – Local students were recently named to the President’s List and Dean’s List at Trine University students for the Spring 2022 term. To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000. Locals on the list include Jonah Blanchard of Wauseon, Adam Dumas of Swanton, Eric Parker of Wauseon, Chandler Ruetz of Swanton, Tyler Smith of Wauseon, Chase Stickley of Delta and Hunter Thourot of Wauseon.
13abc.com

New multi-use building for Rossford announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Schools is announcing a new multi-use building for students. On Tuesday, June 14 at 10 A.M., the 79,760-square-foot building will be announced to the public on the site of the project, 28720 Lime City Road. The building will include an indoor turf facility for athletic...
ROSSFORD, OH
fcnews.org

NSCC announces new Dean of Nursing and Allied Health

Northwest State Community College has formally announced its new Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, Dr. Tiffany Ludwig. Ludwig succeeds Deb Hartzell, who had served as interim dean. She earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Indiana Wesleyan University, and her Master’s in Nursing from Spring Arbor University. Ludwig most...
ARCHBOLD, OH
putnamsentinel.com

Five share Senior of Year title

KALIDA — “Volunteering is an effective use of my time,” said Marge Tabler, Columbus Grove. She was one of five Putnam County residents honored on Tuesday, May 24, as Putnam County’s Senior Citizens of the Year. Kalida K of C Hall was the site for the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Trade School#College#Highschool#Delta High School
fcnews.org

5K raises money for Wauseon fireworks

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce Firecracker 5K on Thursday, May 26 was a great success with 93 runners/walkers participating. The purpose of the 5K was to raise money for Wauseon’s Independence Day fireworks celebration. Finishing in first place in the 1-14 age group were Joshua Bourn and Emma Burkholder;...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Passion for the farm: Harris just loves the work

Bowling Green High School student Nate Harris will graduate soon, and he has a plan. Harris will join the John Deere tech program at Owens Community College after graduating. He later sees himself starting a farm, and possibly a family in 10 years. Harris explained how he first discovered his...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Apollo Career Center teacher seeks re-employment after retirement

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Apollo Career Center Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the issue of re-employing Michaael DuBois after his retirement at its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27 in Apollo’s board room, 3325 Shawnee Road, Lima. DuBois, currently employed as...
LIMA, OH
WTOL-TV

Springfield Local Schools safety director walks through a day on the job

HOLLAND, Ohio — As the conversation surrounding the best way to keep schools safe pushes forward, jobs like school safety directors and school resource officers are becoming more important. Brett Warner is the Safety Director at Springfield Local Schools, and is tasked with keeping students and staff in the...
HOLLAND, OH
westbendnews.net

Paulding Theatre Remembered: A Glimpse from the ‘70-’85 era

Larry Tope was a 17 year old living the teenage life in the rural village of Paulding in 1970. His parents, Lowell and Margaret Tope, owned a local hardware store Downtown Paulding spending their days assisting village residents with all their hardware needs. They would look out their front windows of the store and admire the old Grand Theatre and reminisce about days gone by. The Tope’s, together with Bill Straley and Gary Wobler, decided to resurrect the whimsy of the old theatre for the village of Paulding.
PAULDING, OH
fcnews.org

Open house planned for assistance dog fostering

The Ability Center will host a Volunteer Open House designed to educate community members who may be interested in fostering an assistance dog in training. The open house will be Wednesday, June 15, from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Voluntary time commitments can vary. Volunteers are required to attend weekly training covering...
SYLVANIA, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Old West End Festival 2022

Many Neighbors host yard parties and have never met a stranger. Wander and make new friends. While the Old West End Association assumes no responsibility for those events, we appreciate our neighbors for adding to the fun atmosphere. House Tours. Tour Hours 11am – 5pm. Saturday & Sunday June...
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Locals headed to state in D-II

More track and field athletes qualified for state at the Division II Piqua Regional which concluded on Saturday. Locally, Kayden Davis of Swanton qualified for state in boys high jump. He tied for third with Logan Saylor of West Liberty, each clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. Wauseon’s Jack Callan finished...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

70 pounds down: Rossford senior drops pounds to join wrestling team

ROSSFORD — Rossford senior Markus Santiago showed up at the high school a new student from Florida in December 2020 weighing 350 pounds. He decided to do something about it. Not only did the 5-foot-11 Santiago lose 70 pounds, he has become a three-sport athlete, overcoming challenges most of us can only dream about. Now, he would like to further his athletic career into college if possible.
ROSSFORD, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Big To Do – June 2022

Learn about Toledo’s seedy past with a ride on the 419 Brew Bus Prohibition and Bootlegger Tour, Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. Attendees will hear stories of the Glass City’s gangsters and the prohibition era, with stops at three local watering holes— Toledo Spirits, Six Fifths Distilling and Four Fires Meadery— to sample locally made beverages. $55 per person. 7-10pm. Departing from Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St. Reserve your seat at 419brewbus.com.
TOLEDO, OH
ESPN

Disqualified for running in a hijab, Noor Alexandria Abukaram turned pain into action

Noor Alexandria Abukaram was disqualified for wearing her hijab at a track meet in 2019. The Ohio High School Athletic Association required a waiver to wear clothing for religious practices ahead of the race. Unfortunately, her former cross-country coach hadn't obtained a waiver. Initially, the incident left the then 16-year-old Abukaram feeling humiliated until she began sharing her story with others.
COLUMBUS, OH

