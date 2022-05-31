Delta celebrates Class of ‘22

Larry Tope was a 17 year old living the teenage life in the rural village of Paulding in 1970. His parents, Lowell and Margaret Tope, owned a local hardware store Downtown Paulding spending their days assisting village residents with all their hardware needs. They would look out their front windows of the store and admire the old Grand Theatre and reminisce about days gone by. The Tope’s, together with Bill Straley and Gary Wobler, decided to resurrect the whimsy of the old theatre for the village of Paulding.

PAULDING, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO