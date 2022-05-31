Swanton Library announces Summer Reading Program

Project Supported by $4.1 Million Grant from North Country's Upstate Revitalization Initiative. Advances Regional Strategy of Supporting Lodging and Tourism Infrastructure. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that SpringCity Development Group, a subsidiary of Bonacio Construction, Inc, plans to invest nearly $21 million to acquire, renovate and revitalize the former Brown Swan Club on the shores of Schroon Lake in the Town of Schroon, Essex County. Built in 1917, the existing buildings will be converted into the Brown Swan Resort, a premier Adirondack destination, a planned 121 guest rooms including 69 standard rooms, 25 suites, nine seasonal chalets, eight cabins and 10 glamping sites. The resort will include a 10,000 square-foot world-class restaurant and extensive indoor and outdoor amenities for guests such as miniature golf, multipurpose sports courts and guest swimming areas with docks and a deck.
