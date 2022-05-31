ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Swanton Library announces Summer Reading Program

By Fulton County Expositor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore the seas and waterways this summer between June 6 and Aug. 1 with Swanton Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Programs. There will be three age groups for youth this year: preschoolers (ages 4 and under), kids (kindergarten through fifth grade) and teens (grades 5-12). Summer reading program can also be...

fcnews.org

SPL announces online book club, storytime kits

The Swanton Public Library has announced the options for book club and storytimes this summer. The virtual book club is for grades K-12. There are four age categories. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet.
SWANTON, OH
mountainlake.org

Enjoy City-Wide Fun in Plattsburgh With the “Parks Come Alive!” Event Series

Discover family-friendly fun in the City of Plattsburgh this summer!. Parks Come Alive! is a new summer event series centered on bringing together neighbors for an evening of local drinks, food, music and fun in our city parks. Hosted the first Thursday of June, July and August from 4:30-7:30 PM,...
Colchester Sun

Where to hear live music this summer in Essex

ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — As the days get longer and schools are closer to being let out, Essex town and Essex Junction residents looking for music this summer can find a host of live music events at the Champlain Valley Exposition and the Essex Experience. Champlain Valley Exposition...
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Plans for the $21 Million Brown Swan Resort on Schroon Lake in Essex County

Project Supported by $4.1 Million Grant from North Country's Upstate Revitalization Initiative. Advances Regional Strategy of Supporting Lodging and Tourism Infrastructure. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that SpringCity Development Group, a subsidiary of Bonacio Construction, Inc, plans to invest nearly $21 million to acquire, renovate and revitalize the former Brown Swan Club on the shores of Schroon Lake in the Town of Schroon, Essex County. Built in 1917, the existing buildings will be converted into the Brown Swan Resort, a premier Adirondack destination, a planned 121 guest rooms including 69 standard rooms, 25 suites, nine seasonal chalets, eight cabins and 10 glamping sites. The resort will include a 10,000 square-foot world-class restaurant and extensive indoor and outdoor amenities for guests such as miniature golf, multipurpose sports courts and guest swimming areas with docks and a deck.
SCHROON LAKE, NY
Mountain Times

Featured Pets for June 1 -7, 2022

PRECIOUS 1.5-year-old. Spayed female. Lab mix. White with tan. I am a very sweet lady and I can’t wait to go on adventures with my new family! Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 • […] Read More The post Featured Pets for June 1 -7, 2022 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro Explores the Darker Side of Vermont

For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont county forester named regional forester of the year

Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, was presented in May with the Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year Award by the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance(link is external). The regional award is given annually to a forester from one of the 20 states served by the alliance for outstanding work to advance forest stewardship on private lands.
mountaintimes.info

Rutland Blooms plants 56 trees in city

Nearly three dozen Rutland Blooms volunteers beautified Rutland’s northwest neighborhood Thursday, May 26, planting dozens of trees along sections of Crescent and Grove streets. “We planted some of the biggest trees we’ve planted so far, thanks to the generosity of donors and volunteers,” Rutland City Forester Tim Smith said....
RUTLAND, VT
informnny.com

National Guardsman leave Alice Hyde Medical Center nursing home

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Guard troops departed Northern New York on the final day of May after months of providing support at the Alice Hyde Medical Center. Since February, a four-person National Guard team had been stationed at the AHMC’s Alice Center. The Guardsman spent the past three months assisting with tasks such as welcoming and screening visitors, dietary work, administrative tasks and assisting with activities.
MALONE, NY
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Littleton mom and pop hardware store stands the test of time

The Town of Littleton is in the process of what some have described as a grand “social experiment,” with the rebuilding and revitalization of the town’s commercial sector. The addition of Blue Jay Bistro, the much-anticipated opening of the new private school Littleton Academy, along with several new businesses makes Main Street their new home. But there is one business that has stood the test of time, weathering the seasons, and faithfully serving the community.
LITTLETON, NC
NEWS10 ABC

Events set on Adirondack invasive species fight

Invasive species find their way into the Adirondack Park, reliably, every year. Plants like Eurasian watermilfoil travel on the hulls of boats. Insects like the hemlock woolly adelgid lay their eggs in wood that then gets transported as firewood. Next week, a series of events aims to highlight the importance of controlling that spread, and limiting the harm that species can cause across 6 million acres.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
sevendaysvt

A New Bridge Marks a Milestone for the Cross Vermont Trail

We were rolling on a lovely spring day, riding our bikes eastward on Stone Cutter's Way from downtown Montpelier. Railroad tracks were to our left as we continued past the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center, then bore right on an old railbed that leads to the hydroelectric dam. The Winooski River rushed downstream away from us as we pushed uphill. We spotted a Bobcat — the machine kind, that is — scooting to and fro, filling low spots.
WCAX

Burlington homeless pod proposal faces delays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a parking lot full of pods to house the homeless in Burlington’s Old North End are still on, but delayed. The city was originally aiming to have people move into the pods by July. Now, city officials say navigating setback regulations mean it might be several more months before they can get the permits allowing them to convert the Elmwood Avenue parking lot.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

First Bite: Sampling bramble’s Wood-Fired Fare at the Essex Experience

The first big, juicy tomato of the summer is the headliner of Vermont's local produce season. But for me, the real delights are the opening acts — the rhubarb, radishes, asparagus, peas and spring greens filling our plates right now. They get the party started after a long winter, before the more brazen summer vegetables steal the spotlight.
ESSEX, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Orleans marks third school threat in two weeks

Orleans Elementary School students were back in class on Wednesday, after the school decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, due to an alleged threat made by a student last week. The threat came in on May 24th, but police say the reason school was not canceled earlier was because the student was in a known place and police say the student posed no potential threat. There was an increased police presence at the start and end of the school day.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
94.3 WCYY

Remember Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?

I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta. I just learned about an amusement park in Jefferson that I never knew existed: Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire. Did you ever go?
JEFFERSON, NH
WCAX

Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - If you think you’re seeing more furry caterpillars, you are. Spongy moths, formally known as gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region. While they may not be destroying our forests, they can ruin the trees in your neighborhood and infest your property.
sevendaysvt

New My Little Cupcake Owners Keep Baking While Seeking Retail Spot

In March, My Little Cupcake founder Michelle Trudell announced that she would close her business at the end of April. Since then, there's been a change of plans: Trudell recently confirmed that she has sold the business to two longtime employees for an undisclosed amount. The new co-owners, Matt Labare and Madison Russett, will continue to supply wholesale accounts and fill special orders of the bakery's miniature cupcakes and cake pops while they look for a new bakery space.
BURLINGTON, VT

