I first met my husband at a Sunshine bike build. It was a warm September evening during my first week as a Northland freshman. A dozen or so students were beginning to assemble bikes from piles of parts laid out in the garage. In the yard, a variety of chilis and corn breads sat on a well-loved coffee table next to an even more well-loved plaid couch, upon which Pete sat. He was the first person I spoke to that evening, reaching out our hands in introduction.

ASHLAND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO