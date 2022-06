When North Charleston police officer Samantha Toney lost her father in 2015, she noticed others were grieving him like he was their own parent. Her father, Samuel Lee Toney, was a lieutenant in the Florence Police Department for nearly 40 years. During that time he dedicated himself to bettering the relationship between local law enforcement and youth in Florence. Samuel worked the night shift, and he and his team would often form connections with the children they met while out on patrol.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO