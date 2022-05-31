9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington
FRUITLAND, Wash. (AP) — Witnesses say a 9-year-old girl survived a cougar attack after wandering up a trail with two friends while camping in northeastern Washington state.
It happened Saturday morning near Fruitland, Washington.
The girl fought back while her friends ran for their lives. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.
She was soon airlifted to a hospital, where she’s recovering after surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.
Others found the young male cougar and killed it. Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says cougar attacks are rare, with only two fatalities in the last century in Washington state.
