ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Have You Been To The Best Bakery In California?

By Logan DeLoye
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31C0Gi_0fw58v9a00
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a flaky pastry and a cup of coffee is the difference between a good morning and a great morning. The best bakery in the entire state offers an abundance of doughnuts, macarons, cakes, crepes, croissants, muffins and any other pastry imaginable.

According to Eat This Not That , the best bakery in all of California is BJ Cinnamon located in Folsom. BJ Cinnamon is known for their assortment of fluffy, flavorful doughnuts. Some of the most popular flavors include red velvet, chocolate bear claw, and apple fritter.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best California bakery:

"Friendly staff, plenty of seating, fair prices, and high quality—those are just a few of the factors that distinguish this bakery, where donuts are the star of the show. The donuts are made fresh each morning and come in plenty of classic flavors (French cruller, chocolate bear claw, red velvet) as well as less common ones (maple bacon bar, raspberry twist, apple fritter). "Something about the dough is majestic," says one Yelper, pointing to the airy, fluffy texture of the treats. Yelpers point to the cronuts, cream puffs, and cinnamon rolls as must-haves here. On the savory side, there are also breakfast sandwiches served on massive buttery croissants."

For more information regarding the best bakery in each state visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, Folsom Donut Shops Make Yelp’s Top 100 List

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Happy National Donut Day! The deep-fried dough treats are celebrated every year on the first Friday in June to commemorate the WWI Salvation Army Lassies who served donuts to soldiers. While everyone probably has their own favorite local donut shop, some appear to stand above the rest. In honor of National Donut Day, Yelp has released its Top 100 Donut Shops across the US. They used factors like total volume and ratings of reviews to compile the list – and two Sacramento-area donut shops made the cut. Coming in at #15 was BJ Cinnamon in Folsom. The shop is especially known for its glazed donuts, bars, and apple fritters, Yelp reviewers say. A little further down the list at #30 is Donut Time along Kiefer Boulevard in Sacramento. Toping the list was Round Rock Donuts in Texas. A total of 10 California donut shops, including the ones in the Sacramento area, made the list. Do you agree with the ratings? What’s your favorite donut shop? See the full list here. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Folsom, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Vallarta Supermarkets Piloting Flashfood at 5 Stores in Southern California

Vallarta Supermarkets announced a pilot partnership with Flashfood that will help shoppers save money and reduce food waste. Use of the Flashfood app, which offers shoppers savings of up to 50% on food nearing its best-by date, will be available in five Los Angeles County stores: three in Palmdale, and two in Lancaster.
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Muffins#Chocolate#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Friendly#French
goldcountrymedia.com

Single story Folsom home on the market shines with updates

This week’s Telegraph home of the week is a great single-story home in the heart of Folsom in a well-established community. Located at 135 Teceira Way, this home is listed by Priscilla Jensen of Folsom’s Legends Real Estate for an asking price of $799,000. According to Jensen’s listing,...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Cockroaches! | Why the Sacramento Valley is seeing so many

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When Pointer Pest Control gets a call in the springtime, chances are it’s because of cockroaches. Since early May, Eduardo Saucedo and his dad have been on the road chasing roaches from Elk Grove to Rocklin and everything in between. “In the past five years,...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire

The Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire is one of the largest events in the region and voted among the best events to attend in Northern California. It attracts over 50,000 people every year to celebrate with food, music, vendors, and activities. For over 24 years, the Faire has helped bring the community together in a massive celebration, which in addition to serving our residents and guests, helps generate thousands of dollars in revenue for the City and local businesses. The sponsorship of George Perry & Sons — the West Coast’s top melon brokerage firm — is making watermelon eating, watermelon rolling, and guessing the weight of a watermelon contest possible. Some of the contests as prizes will have — you guessed it — watermelons.
MANTECA, CA
bizjournals

Indoor golf entertainment franchise X-Golf eyeing El Dorado Hills Town Center

Recent filings indicate an entertainment golf simulator concept could be coming to the El Dorado Hills Town Center in the future. Carson, California-based X-Golf America began franchising in 2016 and currently has 90 locations open or in development across the U.S. The company's locations each have a full bar and restaurant, as well as a minimum of six indoor golf simulators that can be rented out for tee times, private lessons, tournaments and events.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AdWeek

Sacramento Reporter Leaving Business After 11 Years

KCRA reporter Kay Recede said she is leaving the local news business after 11 years. She announced the move on social media saying, it wasn’t an easy decision, but “it’s time for a new chapter.”. “I have never won an Emmy,” Recede wrote. “I’ve been a broadcast...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are events happening this weekend in Northern California

From bubble runs to music and county festivals, here's a roundup of events taking place this weekend. Bike the West is hosting the America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride event in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 5. Learn more here. Kaiser Permanent Women’s Fitness Festival. The women-only 5K and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Here are free or low cost things to do in Northern California this summer

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer, here's a round-up of some free or cheap things to do in Northern California. This list includes several recommendations from KCRA staffers, mostly focused on the greater Sacramento area, and is not meant to be a comprehensive guide. If you haven't checked out our Explore Outdoors series, or Word of Mouth show, please do so.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ModestoView

FoodView – Scenic Drive In

If you have been down Scenic Drive in the last 10 years, you have seen some nice new construction and beautiful commercial buildings. But back in 1962, there were a row of auto shops and other light industrial, including Gustafson’s Foreign Car Service. This is where the racers would hang out, working on their Porches, Ferraris, Lotus and Fiats. One Fiat owner in particular, a young George Lucas, would be there on a regular basis, tuning it up, making it faster and turning it into a rally race car, with this fellow E Curie AWOL teammates.
MODESTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville offers Free & Affordable Summer Activities for All Ages

Roseville, Calif. – Considering your options for summer entertainment, yet feeling a little exhausted by the rising prices everywhere? Good news, free and affordable summer activities in Roseville, South Placer and beyond are also on the upswing. Get ready for some fun that won’t break the bank!. Free...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Disneyland suspends sale of Magic Key annual passes

Disneyland announced Tuesday it has suspended the sale of its Magic Key annual pass program but offered California residents a new ticket bundle for the summer. Park officials announced that California residents can purchase new three-day, one-park-per-day tickets for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure this summer.The Magic Key program launched last August and offers park-goers four options ranging in cost from $399 to $1,399 per year. The $1,399 Dream Keys and the $949 Believe Keys sold out late last year, and as of Tuesday the $649 Enchant Keys and $399 Imagine Keys were no longer available.The park said that current Dream Key holders can still use their passes to make reservations and will be permitted to renew their passes.The new three-day tickets for California residents start at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursday, or $299 for any day including weekends for eligible guests. The tickets can be redeemed on any three eligible days from June 13 to Sept. 15, 2022. Single-day tickets are also still available.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomasun.com

The Ins and Outs of Fast-Food

My wife and I offered to drive our granddaughter to an appointment in Santa Rosa, and as we neared the destination, we passed an In-N-Out Burger. In-N-Out is a fast food joint, in case you don’t know, and apparently very popular. My wife and I had never eaten an In & Out Burger, but my granddaughter had; her appointment ended at 6pm, and on a lark we pulled into line.
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
3K+
Followers
852
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy