Kanye West Loses Fourth Divorce Lawyer Amidst Ongoing Split From Kim Kardashian

Another one bites the dust. In the epic divorce battle between Kim Kardashian and Kayne West , things have seemingly calmed down. For now. But Kanye is facing yet another change in his legal team.

As reported by Page Six , Kanye’s most recent divorce attorney, Samatha Spector , has filed documents to remove herself from representing him. This will be his fourth divorce lawyer who has broken ties with Kanye. As for her reasoning for stepping down, she cited “an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

Samantha is a well known divorce attorney, most recently representing Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr. Dre . Despite a prenup, Samatha bagged Nicole a massive settlement , to the tune of $100 million. Not too shabby. Samantha has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding Kanye . For now, Kanye’s case will be handled by a Pennsylvania attorney who does not specialize in divorce proceedings.

Samantha took over Kanye’s case in March of this year, after he fired Chris Melcher . A source said that the attorney client relationship “had become extremely difficult, with little communication.” Us Weekly reported that Samantha hit the ground running “to dispel a few mistruths” following Kim being declared legally single .

In a statement, Samantha wrote, “ Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce [were] only procedural. Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the [California] law — the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce. Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status. As mentioned in our statement yesterday, Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children.”

For her part, Kim has addressed the divorce in her new show, The Kardashians . During the season premiere, Kim spoke with her family about Kanye’s public antics . She stated, “All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys.” Kim concluded, “And I’ve protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again and, like, I feel for once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys that way or myself.”

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK KANYE CAN’T KEEP A DIVORCE ATTORNEY? WHO WILL REPRESENT HIM NEXT? ARE YOU WATCHING THE KARDASHIANS?

[Photo Credit: WENN.com]

The post Kanye West Loses Fourth Divorce Lawyer Amidst Ongoing Split From Kim Kardashian appeared first on Reality Tea .