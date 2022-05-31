ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Where have all the lifeguards gone?

By Andrew Dorn, Paul Gerke
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14I4ip_0fw53UCC00

( NewsNation ) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer for many but beating the heat at your local pool may be harder than ever this year. That’s because communities across the country are struggling to find lifeguards.

The shortage could prevent about a third of the country’s 300,000+ public pools from opening, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

“Like everybody else, if we don’t have enough lifeguards we have to shut down pools because we aren’t going to open up a pool that we know won’t be safe,” said Bill Plessinger, the aquatics manager with Westerville Parks and Recreation near Columbus, OH.

‘We let their soul shine’: Artist designs caskets for TX victims

Last week, the parks department in Austin, Texas said it’s more than 500 lifeguards short of the number needed to operate city pools.

In some ways, the lifeguard shortage is a continuation of a problem that’s been going on for more than a year.

Last summer, Philadelphia only had enough life guards to open a fraction of its outdoor pools.

In Minneapolis, just three of the 12 public beaches had lifeguards last year.

The staffing challenges have left cities scrambling to fill open positions. Many are now offering incentives to get lifeguards to return to the watchtower.

In Chicago, seasonal lifeguards are eligible to receive a $500 retention bonus .

So what’s causing the shortage? Experts say it’s a combination of factors brought on by the coronavirus and the tight labor market.

Father and son save 4-year-old from drowning

In some cases, small municipal parks departments are struggling to entice workers with competitive wages.

“Other companies are coming in that are paying more money to these 16-17-18 year olds. You’ve got to compete with Amazon and Target and Chik-Fil-A,” said Michael Johnson, the aquatics supervisor in Mecklenburg County.

Others NewsNation spoke to say there simply isn’t as much help as usual — the war in Ukraine has led to fewer young people coming over from Europe to work summer jobs through the J-1 visa program.

Experts point out that the problem has a way of compounding: fewer lifeguards also means less lifeguard training and fewer swim lessons.

For now, parks departments are hopeful that older Americans can fill the gap — retirees looking for a part time job by the pool.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

‘Buy early’ local vendors send a warning ahead of the summer holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As gas prices continue to soar in the Wabash Valley and across the nation, there’s no doubt it’s affecting everyday life. Experts warn with the current economic conditions, people should plan for their summer celebrations. Vendors say people should buy fireworks early this year amid supply chain shortages and inflation. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Paw Spa holds ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dog grooming business held its ribbon cutting Thursday in Terre Haute. The Paw Spa is located at 826 W. Johnson Drive, that’s behind the Haute City Center mall. The location is owned by Brianna Snowden who also grooms the pets. For more information about their company click here.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WTWO/WAWV

Overnight fire damages vacant hair salon In Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire crews responded to an overnight fire at a Terre Haute business overnight. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:30 a.m. that a structure at 2201 8th Ave. had caught fire. The building has a sign reading Hair With Flair Salon, social media posts […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Beaches#Parks And Recreation#The Parks Department
WTWO/WAWV

Gas stations losing customers due to high gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As gas prices continue to rise, a trip to the gas station may look different. A trip inside the gas station would normally follow filling up one’s tank. This is where one would find their favorite chips, candy or snack. However, this isn’t in the budget for many as gas […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Duke Energy customers could get help with bills

Need help paying your electric bill? Duke Energy said $225,000 of financial assistance is still available to customers. The money comes from Duke’s “Share the Light Fund,” a community partnership intended to help families who may be struggling to pay for utilities. Duke said it has helped about 450 households with $100,000 in assistance so […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Officials debate plans to provide relief as gas prices rise

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – According to GasBuddy as of June 2nd the state average is at $4.90 per gallon. This is a 34¢ increase from last week. While gas prices rise Indiana Lawmakers continue to debate ways to provide relief for Hoosiers. Indiana State Representative Tonya Pfaff said Indiana is the 6th most expensive […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. Man charged with OVWI with child endangerment

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man has been charged in relation to leaving the scene of a crash among other charges. The Parke County Sheriff’s Office says that the arrest stems from the events of Sunday, May 29. At approximately 3:30 p.m. a deputy reported seeing a vehicle that had just struck a […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Casey-Westfield Softball excited for state finals opportunity

CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – For the first time in fifteen years, the Casey-Westfield Warriors are heading to the IHSA Softball State Finals this weekend in Peoria. Casey will play Forreston Friday at 12:30pm CT. The winner advances to the 1A State Championship Game Saturday. “It’s amazing to be a part of this experience and I’m […]
CASEY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Feel old yet? Iconic ‘Superbad’ character McLovin turns 41 today

(ABC4) – Comedy fans, it’s a very special day as McLovin, the iconic “Superbad” character turns 41 today! If you’re a bit confused, McLovin refers to the character played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse in the 2007 American comedy “Superbad.”  Since the film’s debut, June 3 has become known as “McLovin Day” for the film’s stalwart fans. […]
MOVIES
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy