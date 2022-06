Looking for an adult spot to cool down this summer, minus the kids? This should do it. The Cove at BearX in College Station, Texas could be exactly what you'd be looking for. No, I'm not bashing kids at all here. I've raised several and love what kids bring to any adventure, but sometimes getting away on a kid-free vacation, or in this case, "daycation", is just what the doctor ordered and a place where grown ups can also be a kid is even better.

