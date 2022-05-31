ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The only correct way to seat the coaches and executives at the SEC's Spring Meetings

By Christian D'Andrea
 3 days ago
College football season is roughly three months away. This does not mean the game is sleeping. It only means the drama has been moved off the field and, this week especially, behind closed doors.

The Southeastern Conference’s annual Spring Meetings is back for the first time since 2019 to discuss the future of the league and what to do about topics like scheduling, the College Football Playoff, NIL and a booming transfer marketplace. It will also be the backdrop for the first face-to-face meeting between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M counterpart Jimbo Fisher since the two had a very loud, very public spat about player compensation earlier in the month.

There’s a real, albeit unlikely, chance we’ll see more fireworks this week. Unfortunately, the SEC has failed to capitalize on this drama, placing several different league executives between the two in a seating chart that surfaced Tuesday.

That’s fine. It’s not how I would have done it, but it’s fine. The SEC is trying to get actual work done, so I can appreciate the use of buffers to minimize conflict like they’re planning out a wedding between two families filled with drunks.

I, on the other hand, would prefer to embrace the mess. This is an opportunity to breed conflict capable of lasting decades and friendships that could last even longer (unless you’re Brian Kelly). So, here’s what the SEC should have done to maximize coverage of its annual Spring Meetings and generate the headlines to sustain the conference from now until Media Days.

Table 1: The main event

Participants: Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban

Why? We’ve set up the meeting like a wedding reception, allowing Saban and Fisher to work out their differences (or, ideally, create more) at a special, two-person table at the center of it all. There’s no asking Mike Leach about pirates to awkwardly pass the time. Instead, it’s just two guys who currently hate each other, awkwardly bumping knees because the table is just slightly too small.

Is the end result that they fall in love? MAYBE. Will they have to drink water from pimp cups that say “BRIDE” and “GROOM” in bedazzled font like it’s the mid-2000s wedding of your two worst friends from college? If I have my way, yes.

Table 2: FOOTBALL GUYS

Participants: Sam Pittman, Mark Stoops, Kirby Smart, Bret Bielema and Ed Orgeron (both legacy invites)

Why? The conversation here starts with the general utility of the Oklahoma Drill and ends with an impromptu wrestling match that starts off playful, eventually gets heated, and then has to be broken up by Greg Sankey after Bielema and Pittman knock over a full chafing dish of shrimp.

Kirby Smart pretends to get a phone call just to excuse himself from (gestures broadly). Orgeron explains loudly to no one in particular how that shrimp is “still good.”

Table 3: Funny by college football head coach standards (i.e. not funny)

Participants: Mike Leach, Shane Beamer, Billy Napier and Robbie Caldwell (legacy invite)

Why? Caldwell was responsible for the greatest SEC Media Days appearance of all time. Beamer and Napier have both used humor to endear themselves to various fanbases. Mike Leach does too, though it’s difficult to know when it’s intentional and when it’s merely the result of the barrier between his brain and vocal cords having been ground down to a nub.

Table 4: Just happy to be anywhere but home, where everyone hates me

Participants: Bryan Harsin, John McDaid, Josh Heupel and Dan Mullen (legacy invite)

Why? Tennessee doesn’t currently dislike Heupel, but certainly did when he was hired and is, in general, a bubbling cauldron of hate. Harsin can’t so much as cuss in public without Auburn trying to use it to fire him for cause. McDaid is the league’s officiating czar, which means you hate him even if you don’t know him. We don’t discuss Mullen because there may be children reading.

Table 5: The Tennessee Hate Brigade (tm)

Participants: David Cutcliffe, Lane Kiffin, Clark Lea and William King

Why? Coaches and admins who where either fired by Tennessee, not hired by Tennessee, or attended Vanderbilt before 2011 and know nothing but apathetic heartbreak at the hands of the Volunteers.

Table 7: NERRRRRRRDS

Participants: Herb Vincent, Greg Sankey, Eli Drinkwitz (by virtue of appearance only), Charlie Hussey, Chuck Dunlap, Mark Wommack and probably everyone from the Tennessee Hate Brigade if we’re being honest

Why? It’s pretty much all league execs and Eli Drinkwitz, the least college football-looking head coach in college football.

