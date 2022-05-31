ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Black Bartending School Owner Teaches The Art of The Cocktail

By Atiya Jordan
 3 days ago
Master mixologist Sheena Harrison owns the only licensed bartending school in Genesee County, Michigan, where she teaches and motivates others on the art of the cocktail. Before she opened Drinks of Essence Bartending School, located in Burton, Harrison started in 2015 with a mobile bartending and infused fruit bar. The fun...

Comments / 2

