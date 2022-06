After an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, President Biden took to the airwaves to address the nation in a speech full of sorrow and anger. “I just got off my trip from Asia, meeting with Asian leaders, and I learned of this [massacre] while I was on the aircraft,” he said. “And what struck me on that 17-hour flight – what struck me was these kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world.”

