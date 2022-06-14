PRIDE MONTH 2022: NYC Calendar of events

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The New York City Pride celebration has returned to being mostly in-person this year, with a plethora of activities organized by the city and other well-known city institutions starting next week! Here are highlights from throughout the month:

JUNE 10

Broadway Grand Gallery: Pride Edition (Times Square Alliance)

- Eleven giant Playbill monoliths featuring 21 Broadway and off-Broadway productions will be transformed in design to reflect Pride-month from June 1 through June 15. Pedestrians in Times Square on Broadway between 47th and 48th streets will encounter a garden of gigantic Playbills featuring current running shows, creating multiple photo and social media opportunities. June 1 - June 15., free, open to the public.

Songs for a Memorial (NYC AIDS Memorial)

- The Songs for a Memorial commissioned art piece consists of 12 text-based, polychromatic, LED sculptures designed to evoke neon signage and the dynamic energy of nightlife, creating vibrant layers of color throughout the memorial at St. Vincent's Triangle in the West Village. June 1-Sept 1., free, open to the public.

People walk through a new memorial to honor victims of the AIDS epidemic which was dedicated on World AIDS Day on December 1, 2016 in New York City. Photo credit Spencer Platt/Getty Images

JUNE 14

Our Gaze LGBTQ+ Short Films Screening

- A screening of LGBTQ+ short films in partnership with the Bronx Film Collective and Stonewall CDC will kick off Bronx Pride on Tuesday, featuring a Q&A with the filmmakers and free food. June 14 at 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Bronx Community Pride Center. For tickets: click here .

JUNE 15

Family Movie Night (NYC Pride)

- Enjoy Disney's "Moana" at Family Movie Night with NYC Pride at The Battery at State Street and Battery Place! The event is free and open to the public.

The Bronx Borough President Annual Pride

- Join Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson for an annual Pride event gathering at Rosa’s At Park Restaurant from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 16

Bronx LGBT Expo

- Celebrate Jose Ramon, founder and creator of The Bronx LGBTQ Expo with the Bronx LGBT Expo from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. and The White Shirt Project from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Bronx Museum of the Arts. The event is free and open to the public.

People participate in an event called the Drag March on June 25, 2021 in New York City. The Drag March, in its 27th year, is an annual event that traditionally kicks off Pride weekend in New York City. Photo credit Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

JUNE 17

Ladyland Festival

- DJ Honey Dijon and Tinashe will return to perform at the outdoor Queer music festival and Pride party at the Brooklyn Mirage at 8 p.m. 40 Stewart Avenue. For tickets: click here .

Pre-Juneteenth Cookout

- Enjoy a pre-Juneteenth intergenerational cookout with the organization SAGE-Bronx, complete with games, prizes and nature tours of Crotona Park (located at N and Prospect Ave), starting at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 18

Lyrics & Lyricists | ISN’T IT BLISS?: SONDHEIM ON LOVE (92NY-in person)

- Tony Award-winning musical conductor Ted Sperling conceived and hosts this show looking at love through Stephen Sondheim's songbook. The incomparable songs address love in all its phases: its giddy heights.

June 18 at 7:30 p.m.; June 19 at 2 p.m.; June 20 at 2 p.m. From $55, For tickets and info: click here .

Bronx Pride Week Festival

- Bronx Pride's largest event will have games, food, prizes and an entertainment showcase and will be hosted by pop culture LGBTQ+ icons Kandy Muse, the top finalist from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Karen Mercedez, TheSilent Celeb from the Netflix Series "The Circle." 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Westchester Ave. between Brook Ave. and Bergen Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNE 20

Paint & Sip - LGBTQIA+

- Enjoy a paint and wine night with other members of the LGBTQIA+ community. 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the LGBT Network Queens LGBT Center in Astoria, Queens. Register for free.

JUNE 23

The Conference (NYC Pride)

- The annual symposium led by transformative changemakers in the Queer community is back predominantly in person this year. Focusing on developing new ideas and approaches to activism and community, this year's conference will consist of powerful conversations, networking opportunities, interactive workshops, an amazing keynote session and a special cocktail reception to end the evening. 9 a.m. at the Brooklyn Law School.

Drinks & Drag Happy Hour

- Kick off Pride week at Drinks & Drag Happy Hour complete with Drag Queens Pattaya Hart & Andora Tetee, live performances, specialty cocktails & more. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Motto Chelsea. Click here to reserve a spot.

JUNE 24

The Rally (NYC Pride)

- After two years of rallying the LGBTQIA+ online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NYC Pride rally is back in person! The first rally occurred one month after the Stonewall Riots in June 1969, when 500 people gathered for a “Gay Power” demonstration in Washington Square Park and followed by a candlelight vigil in Sheridan Square. NYC Pride has continued this proud tradition by hosting the event in various locations throughout the city. Friday, June 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NYC Drag March

- The annual event celebrated one week before the Pride March is back in honor of the drag community. The march will begin at Tompkins Square Park and ends in front of the Stonewall Inn. Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m., free, open to the public.

﻿PRIDE 365: LIVE! (Time Square Alliance)

- Pride 365: LIVE! will bring community/non-profit organizations and Broadway/Off-Broadway shows together to celebrate dynamic voices in the community, and support their continued fight for equity, diversity, and inclusion for all. Special guests, panels, surprise performances and more will take the stage on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.



Interactive Pride Installations (Time Square Alliance)

- Pedestrians and audiences in Times Square will have the opportunity to connect with Pride in Times Square sponsors ViiV and Audible with exciting and interactive Double Decker Buses, acting as anchor points for audiences to explore on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25. Those buses will then become part of the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 26 down 5th Avenue., free, open to the public.

JUNE 25

The Big Broadway Disco (Time Square Alliance)

- Join Playbill as New York and Times Square celebrates Pride like never before. Times Square will “ignite the night” with THE BIG BROADWAY DISCO – a large-scale street party that invites revelers to dance through Times Square to classic and contemporary Broadway songs and performances – all with a disco flare and performed in the heart of New York City: Times Square. With the Playbill Pride Float acting as a focal point for the night, guests will experience a Pride celebration like no other, while entertained by DJ’s, performers, fabulous costumes, and more beginning at 6 pm.

Youth Pride (NYC Pride)

- Celebration of and for LGBTQIA+ and ally teens returns. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 6 at 12 p.m. free.

Donatella Versace attends the NYC Pride March on June 30, 2019 in New York City. The march marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan on June 28, 1969, widely considered a watershed moment in the modern gay-rights movement. Photo credit Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Hester Street Fair (NYC Pride)

- Shop with a roster of LGBTQIA+ owned and operated businesses and special programmers, dance the day away to the music of Bill Coleman, and see a live performance or two. Pier 17 in South Street Seaport, open to the public starting at 11 a.m.

Teaze (NYC Pride)

- Teaze is back after a two-year hiatus. Dance the day away with music from a mix of beloved DJs and performers at one of the most inclusive party venues in Brooklyn. Participants have the opportunity to experience four Queer party experiences during this day party event. These 4 party experiences center on BIPOC individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community and provide safe spaces year-round. 2 p.m. at 3 Dollar Bill at 260 Meserole St. in Brooklyn. (21+)

JUNE 26

Pride Fest (NYC Pride)

- The LGBTQIA+ street fair that combines exhibitors, entertainers, food and activities for a day of fun and celebration in the name of equality is back. Greenwich Village, open to the public starting at 11:00 a.m.

The March (NYC Pride)

- The 53rd NYC Pride March will begin at noon on June 26th from 25th Street and 5th Avenue. Marchers will proceed south on 5th Avenue before heading west on 8th Street. After crossing over 6th Avenue, the march will continue on Christopher Street, passing the Stonewall National Monument. It will then turn north on 7th Avenue, passing the New York City AIDS Memorial, before dispersing in Chelsea at 16th Street and 7th Avenue. Open to the public.

Queer Liberation March

- The fourth annual Queer Liberation March for trans and BIPOC freedom, reproductive justice and bodily autonomy will kick off in Foley Square at 2p.m. and end in Washington Square Park, open to the public starting at 1 p.m.

People participate in the Queer Liberation March on June 27, 2021, in New York City. The Queer Liberation March is an alternative Pride celebration free of police officers and major corporate sponsors. Photo credit David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Bliss Days (NYC Pride)

- F﻿ormerly known as Femme Fatale, NYC Pride is proud to reintroduce our iconic Womxn's party as BLISS DAYS . Rotating DJ’s, dancers, pop up performances and special guest appearances at this highly anticipated party event. Harbor Rooftop Nightclub, 21 + over.

JUNE 27

Cabaret Conservations With Michael Kirk Lane: Jeff Harnar (92NY-online)

- Award-winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. He will speak with Jeff Harnar, who has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. Jeff’s fifth solo album will be released worldwide by PS Classics on June 17, 2022. 7-8:30 p.m. From $20. For tickets and info: click here .

JUNE 28

The Hidden History of Gay Washington (92NY-online)

- Washington, D.C., has always been a city of secrets. Few have been more dramatic than the ones revealed in this lecture, by James Kirchick, author of "Secret City, The Hidden History of Gay Washington." For decades, the specter of homosexuality haunted Washington. The class will take place live online with an opportunity to interact with the instructor and be recorded for later viewing by patrons. 7-8 p.m. From $40. For tickets and info: click here .

A crowd gathers outside the Stonewall Inn as New York City celebrates Pride Month on June 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo credit Spencer Platt/Getty Images

JUNE 29

Meet Me On The Dance Floor (NYC AIDS Memorial)

- The hour-long storytelling program presented with the Generations Project focused on sharing tales from nights under the disco ball. 6 p.m. free.

Dance For A Memorial (NYC AIDS Memorial)

- Celebrate music and memory with the new installation Songs for a Memorial with a silent disco party at the NYC AIDS Memorial Park with DJ Lady Bunny, DJ Lina Bradford and more. 7-9 p.m. free.

