Texans Urged To Avoid Aggressive And Dangerous Dolphin

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: NOAA

Texans are urged to avoid a dangerous and aggressive dolphin off North Padre Island "at all costs."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this dolphin is "threatening both human safety and the animal's life" and is "separating children from their parents in the water and isolating swimming pets from their owners."

NOAA said human interaction is to blame for the dolphin's aggressive behavior. "For more than a year, biologists, law enforcement, and residents of the area have discouraged people from feeding, swimming, or interacting with the dolphin. While some have heeded the warnings, others continue to seek out the animal," NOAA said. The dolphin is seeking out people, boats and any form of interaction. The dolphin also has wounds caused by boats, which might make it easily identifiable for beachgoers.

If you come across the dolphin, leave it alone. If the dolphin comes across your boat, avoid stopping and slowly move away by maintaining your course and speed. Do not reach over and try to pet the dolphin. If you see the dolphin while swimming, leave the water as quickly as possible.

"While the dolphin may seem friendly, this is a wild animal with unpredictable behavior. It is showing behaviors similar to other lone, sociable dolphins worldwide," NOAA said.

NOAA is working with biologists to determine how to protect this dolphin. Any interaction with the dolphin that may injure or change its behavior is considered harassment and is punishable by fine or jail time under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

