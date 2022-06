Ohio Republicans responded to last week’s elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, with a bill that would make it easier for teachers to strap up. And many teachers and cops in the state hate the idea. Ideally, when you’re creating a policy meant to combat gun violence in schools, you hope for widespread buy-in from groups that will be responsible for acting on the policy in the event of a shooting: teachers and cops. That’s not the case in Ohio.

