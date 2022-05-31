ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, a trough moving by to our north will...

www.kold.com

KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First weekend of June brings near-normal temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More of the same today with triple digits for Tucson. Breezy to windy conditions return today and Saturday with a system passing through the region. Moisture will increase across New Mexico today. Slim chance for a dry thunderstorm or two mainly near the Arizona/New Mexico border. Gusty erratic winds and dry lightning would likely be the result.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

How you can do your part to prevent a human-caused wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire prevention officials from across the country are in southern Arizona to make sure you’re doing your part to prevent wildfires. With triple digits in the forecast and extremely dry conditions across the region, fire officials say just one spark can lead to major damage.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Tribal officer killed, another hurt in eastern Arizona shootings; suspect dead

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) – A tribal police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation of the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona Thursday night, and the suspect was killed in a subsequent shootout that left another officer wounded. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr., stopped a vehicle driven by Kevin Dwight Nashio near the downtown area of Whiteriver. The two started fighting during the stop, and Lopez was shot. He died at the scene.
WHITERIVER, AZ
#Caught On Camera#Rockslide
KOLD-TV

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Federal funds going towards hiring, retention efforts for Arizona teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the hunt for teachers for this summer and next school year as the pandemic plays a big part in the nationwide shortage. The Arizona Department of Economic Security is working to support the effort across the state, providing federal money to boost recruitment and retention of childhood educators.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona GOP shuts Democrats out of budget process

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Democrats are home this week while Republican lawmakers are working on the state’s $13 billion budget. It’s not that the Democrats don’t want to be part of the process but the Republicans told the Democrats they are not needed. “They...
TUCSON, AZ

