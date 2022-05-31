Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) – A tribal police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation of the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona Thursday night, and the suspect was killed in a subsequent shootout that left another officer wounded. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr., stopped a vehicle driven by Kevin Dwight Nashio near the downtown area of Whiteriver. The two started fighting during the stop, and Lopez was shot. He died at the scene.

