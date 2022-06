CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Summer is here and it is a good time for us all to take inventory of our health and our diets. According to the CDC, over 37 million people in the US have diabetes and a whopping 96 million people are pre-diabetic. However, Sandra Parrish a newly diagnosed type 2 diabetic found out, a few simple swaps with Splenda can make a huge difference. The pandemic was brutal and threw many people's health, weight and blood sugar into a frenzy. Parrish says fortunately she found out about Splenda, and was able to refocus attention on her health.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO