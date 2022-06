I just want you to know that I see you. I know these two and a half weeks have been a whirlwind. Being a parent of two has taken its toll on us mentally, emotionally and physically. When we aren’t too busy being exhausted, we can’t help but soak in how stinkin’ adorable these two blessings are. Although they take up so much of our time, energy and focus, I want you to know that not a second has gone by where I haven’t taken one look at you and thanked God that you are mine.

