CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Steve Smith Family Foundation announced Wednesday that StarMed Healthcare has just donated $50,000 to the Smith Family Behavioral Health Urgent Care. “We are honored and grateful that StarMed has made the commitment to partner with us in working to address some of the gaps in our community,” Steve Smith said. “Our Foundation looks forward to working with StarMed, along with other committed partners, to no longer sit on the sidelines but instead take action in addressing the behavioral health needs in Mecklenburg County.”

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO