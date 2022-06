The Texas population was undercounted by just under 2 percent in the 2020 census – and it’s going to cost us over $19 billion in federal funding and one U.S. House seat. And: As the people of Uvalde continue to morn the loss of 19 school children and two teachers, new questions are raised about law enforcement’s response. Plus: Medicaid and postpartum care, the week in politics with the Texas Tribune, and more today on The Standard:

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO