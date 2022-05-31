ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Hailey Bieber Just Nailed The Sheer Trend For Date Night in Malibu

thezoereport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you put together a date-night outfit, it’s all about wearing pieces that make you radiate confidence. For minimalists, this may mean neutral-hued silk skirts or an oversized blazer. Maximalists, on the other hand, may find themselves styling a printed maxi dress with a beaded bag. No matter which way your...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun’ Volleyball Scene Nearly Cost Tony Scott His Job: “They Were Really Angry”

One of Top Gun’s most iconic scenes so angered Paramount executives that the late filmmaker Tony Scott could have lost his job, according to the Oscar-nominated editors who worked on the 1986 classic. The iconic volleyball scene featuring a glistening Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer has remained a pop culture fascination for 36 years. To capture the magic, Scott burned an entire day on filming, something the studio did not expect for the scene, which was only a paragraph long in the script .More from The Hollywood Reporter'P-Valley' Creator Katori Hall on Season 2 of the Starz Stripper Drama'Awards Chatter' Podcast...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Atlantic

Avril Lavigne’s Teenage Anthems Will Live Forever

Avril Lavigne seemed to baffle music writers in 2002 when she released her first single, the infectious mid-tempo banger “Complicated.” Rolling Stone dubbed her a “tiny terror” with a “nouveau-punk” sound who could be, of all things, “a fine country singer in the making.” Entertainment Weekly breathlessly wondered whether she was “the teen Bob Dylan.” Eventually, critics settled on comparing her to every other major female artist at the time, calling her “the anti-Britney” over and over, and framing her as the singer who’d burst the artifice of bubblegum pop simply by not being overtly bubblegum-pop-y. Rolling Stone, in a lengthy profile after Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, became a blockbuster hit, called her “an icon … who wears baggy pants, plastic bracelets and a scowl—not the skimpy threads and Ultra brite smiles of Britney and Mandy and Beyoncé and pre-‘Dirrty’ Christina.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

I’ll be happy to be running up that hill with Kate Bush for ever

If Fleetwood Mac can be introduced to a new audience because someone posted a clip of themselves on a skateboard drinking juice half-lip-syncing to Dreams – a whole group of people who hadn’t just heard of it because of the Corrs! – then of course Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) will end up being the sound of summer 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne turns heads in most unexpected look – and check out her monochrome accessories

Princess Anne dressed to impress in a monochrome ensemble when she put in an appearance at the Epsom Derby racecourse on Saturday. The 71-year-old joined her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Zara Tindall and other royal family members for day three of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Anne looked elegant in a white knee-length dress with a subtle black check print as she filled in for her mother the Queen, who has been forced to cancel her attendance amid her ongoing mobility issues.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy