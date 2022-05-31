Legacy Of Giving Music Festival Is BACK This Friday & Saturday, Downtown Springfield!

June 1, 2022 – The Salvation Army will bring back National Donut Day which will be celebrated on the first Friday of June each year. The day celebrates the history back to the front lines during World War I when “donut lassies” made donuts to help support and build morale for soldiers fighting, all the way up to the current programs and impact of The Salvation Army of today that are still on the front lines helping those in need.

