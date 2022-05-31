Legacy Of Giving Music Festival Is BACK This Friday & Saturday, Downtown Springfield!

A Springfield business has played a role in bringing a 9/11 memorial to life. Concrete Living and Engraving constructed the stone monument which also includes a 50-pound piece of original steel from the Twin Towers in New York City. Owner Bill Wikoff has vacationed in Mountain Home, Arkansas for years, so when that community decided to erect a memorial in one of its city parks, officials there turned to Wikoff to complete the job. It includes six-foot replicas of the Towers and also represents the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.
