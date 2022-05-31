ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Legacy Of Giving Music Festival Is BACK This Friday & Saturday, Downtown Springfield!

By Jet Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield’s annual Legacy of Giving Music Festival is creating an actual legacy of giving! In the past 3 years, they’ve been able to donate over $50,000 for local charities!...

WCIA

White Oaks Mall hosting carnival

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be hosting a carnival all of next week and the fun begins this Friday. The carnival will run for 10 days between June 3 and June 12 on the lower level near Green Hyundai. Carnival-goers will be able to enjoy 16 rides such as the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pride Month Activities With The Phoenix Center

There is so much going on the Pride Month! Check out these great opportunities to learn and celebrate with The Phoenix Center:. OUT on Adams Store- 413 E. Adams- Wednesdays and Saturdays- 9a-noon. June 2 @ 11:30a- AgeLinc Lunch and Learn- Speaker Jonna J. Cooley PhD, Phoenix Center. June 4...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Levitt Amp Concert Series Is Back

Ten free concerts in the summer thanks to the Levitt AMP Springfield grant program. On the Y Block at 4th and Jackson in downtown Springfield. Bringing our community together through the power of free, live music. #musicmoves. This free music series is made possible locally by a partnership between Downtown...
Springfield, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Fall Short To Alton On Opening Night

The 2022 baseball season is underway for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, who played their season opener and fell short to the Alton River Dragons 7-6. Alton was leading 6-4 going into the 8th inning, however the ‘Shoes would score a pair of runs to tie the game up at six a piece.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Macon County Fair to Bring Many Events June 2 to 5

May 31, 2022 – The 166th Annual Macon County Fair is June 2 – 5 at the Macon County Fairgrounds which are located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. Admission to the fair is $5 per person and children under 3 are free and parking is free.
MACON COUNTY, IL
National Donut Day Appearing at Giggles June 3 – 4

June 1, 2022 – The Salvation Army will bring back National Donut Day which will be celebrated on the first Friday of June each year. The day celebrates the history back to the front lines during World War I when “donut lassies” made donuts to help support and build morale for soldiers fighting, all the way up to the current programs and impact of The Salvation Army of today that are still on the front lines helping those in need.
DECATUR, IL
Pride Month: What It Means To Be An Ally in Springfield

It’s Pride Month, and we’re talking about the importance of being an ally. A great person in our Springfield Community doing so is Tiffany Mathis, CEO and Executive Director at Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois. Check out her interview with Sarah Smerz below.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#Facebook#Logmusicfest Org
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
Festival
Society
Music
Famous Dave’s closes their doors after 22-years

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington restaurant is closing its doors after serving central Illinois for 22-years. Famous Dave’s, located at 1603 Morrissey Drive, was known for their legendary Bar-B-Que and smoked food. “We thank you for your patronage over the past,” the restaurant said on a typed piece of...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Water main installation closing Urbana road

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana will be closing next week as crews install a new water main. Weather permitting, Lincoln between Springfield Avenue and Green Street will close at 7 a.m. on Monday. Access to properties in this block of Green will be maintained, but no through traffic […]
URBANA, IL
Springfield Business Creates 9/11 Memorial

A Springfield business has played a role in bringing a 9/11 memorial to life. Concrete Living and Engraving constructed the stone monument which also includes a 50-pound piece of original steel from the Twin Towers in New York City. Owner Bill Wikoff has vacationed in Mountain Home, Arkansas for years, so when that community decided to erect a memorial in one of its city parks, officials there turned to Wikoff to complete the job. It includes six-foot replicas of the Towers and also represents the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Foodmobile food giveaway next month in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank's Foodmobile program will be distributing food to those in need next month. Families in the Champaign area facing food insecurity can come out to the Champaign Public Health Department on June 25 to receive food. The foodbank will be handing out...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Peoria mother takes business from dorm room to storefront

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - From a dorm room to eventually her own storefront, a Peoria mother is working to do it all, while hoping to teach other young people to do the same. What started in 2014 as a business venter in her dorm room - “Underneath my...
PEORIA, IL

