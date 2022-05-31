Pine Ridge Office Temporarily Closed to Walk-Ins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After being pushed back a few weeks, a new food truck hit the streets of Rapid City. “Bean There, Done That,” a coffee and tea truck had its official first day on June 1. The truck is something that has been in the works for Kota McKinney for a while and took 1,293 miles for her to be there, done that.

