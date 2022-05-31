Pine Ridge Office Temporarily Closed to Walk-Ins

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The City of Rapid City is applying for a $2 million grant for a program that would focus on Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention. The grant would be from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance and would create a three year program that wouldn’t require a city match.
A torrent of water rushes out of the Black Hills and through western Rapid City. A Native American woman is warned to leave for higher ground, but some family members try to ride out the flood and perish. Two couples escape their car and stay above the rising water by jumping onto floating rooftops.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After being pushed back a few weeks, a new food truck hit the streets of Rapid City. “Bean There, Done That,” a coffee and tea truck had its official first day on June 1. The truck is something that has been in the works for Kota McKinney for a while and took 1,293 miles for her to be there, done that.
New beef processing plant proposed in South Dakota. A $1.1 billion meat processing plant has been proposed for western South Dakota. Project managing partner Megan Kingsbury tells Brownfield daily slaughter capacity would be around 8,000 head, and they’re hoping to break ground on the one-million square foot facility in 2023.
NEMO, S.D. – The Northern Hills Ranger District on the Black Hills National Forest will hold a public meeting for comments on a proposed exploration drilling project near Nemo. The meeting will be held at the Nemo Community Hall – 12746 Nemo Rd, Nemo, SD – from 5:30-7:30 p.m.,...
Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City and Greenville, SC, have announced plans to construct an 8,000 head per day processing facility in Western South Dakota. The 1-million square foot facility will process beef and include a specialty bison line. The companies are currently in the research and development phase of the project.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — James Halverson isn’t afraid to dream big. A proposed brand new $1 billion meatpacking plant with new processing technology to process 8,000 head of cattle a day located in southern Rapid City is one of those dreams Halverson would like to see become reality.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90, exit 59 eastbound entrance ramp (North LaCrosse Street) will be closed to all traffic at 5 a.m., Monday, June 6. Eastbound drivers are asked to take exits 58 at Haines Avenue and exit 60 at Elk Vale Road as detours to enter I-90 eastbound. It is also asked that drivers and pedestrians be aware of construction workers and equipment in the eastbound I-90, exit 59 area.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At the request of the Rapid City Police Department, the DCI is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 31. Initial reports indicate at approximately 4:04 a.m., a Rapid City police officer initiated...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team or UNET is a program in Western South Dakota that aims to help identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in the community. In Pennington County alone, meth and heroin usage continues to rise. Programs, like UNET, have been...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 78-year-old woman injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 Tuesday afternoon has died, according to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety release. Her name has not been released, pending notification of her family. The woman was driving eastbound on Highway 16 (five...
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — On May 31, a woman in Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, and thrown 10-feet into the air. She had approached within 10-feet of the animal prior to the attack. Bison are wild animals. Even when they are near human spaces, such as...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one west-bound lane is now open. Authorities in Rapid City are warning drivers of a crash near Reptile Gardens. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says a major two-car injury crash on Highway 16 has the west-bound lanes...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Oglala man, 65-year-old Coletius Rouillard, has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont Friday. Police say Rouillard, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a release from the state Department...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City law enforcement officials say police shot and wounded a woman after she tried to run over an officer following a failed traffic stop and chase. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says the incident began about 4 a.m. Tuesday after officers unsuccessfully...
On May 30 at 9:45 a.m. a Harley-Davidson motorcycle occupied by two Dawes County residents were traveling west on Highway 12 in Utah near Bryce Canyon National Park. An antelope jumped in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the antelope and lost control causing both occupants to be fully ejected.
PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Oglala has died in a one-vehicle crash on I-90. The crash happened Friday afternoon, about five miles west of Piedmont. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2010 Grand Cherokee was originally driving west on I-90. The SUV then drove off the road to the north, crossed the service road, and vaulted over a beam.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty for Arnson Absolu, 37-year-old New Yorker, who was charged with killing three people in Rapid City. According to the Rapid City Journal, Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo told a judge Tuesday that he wasn’t aware the 45-day deadline for making a decision had passed four days earlier.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The day before Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery gets a change. Lines of white headstones get an American Flag placed in front of the grave. The cemetery is a special place for many to be at for Memorial Day. “We got, I think...
