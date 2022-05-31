Hernando Sheriff’s Office seeks crossing guards

LAND O’LAKES — One of Pasco County’s longest-serving public officials has announced his plans to call it a career at the end of his current term. School superintendent Kurt Browning, who won a third term in 2020, said Thursday he won’t put his name on another ballot. He’s held public office since 1980, when he first won the supervisor of election post at age 22, including time spent as Florida secretary of state under governors Charlie Crist and Rick Scott.

