ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

2022 WPIAL Class A softball championship preview: West Greene vs. Union

By Bill Hartlep
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LZX3_0fw4jw7800
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review West Greene defeated Greensburg Central Catholic, 13-3, in a matchup of top-five softball teams in WPIAL Class A.

WPIAL Class A softball championship

1-West Greene (14-3) vs. 2-Union (19-3)

4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cal (Pa.)

On the air: Trib HSSN (video)

Road to the finals

West Greene – After winning the Section 2 title, top-seeded West Greene earned a first-round bye, then defeated No. 9 Mapletown, 7-0, in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Springdale, 5-2, in the semifinals.

Union – Union claimed the Section 1 title at 10-0 and was awarded the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. The Scotties then beat No. 7 Jefferson-Morgan, 11-0, in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-2, in the semifinals.

Secret to their success

West Greene – A lot of teams would like to know the Pioneers’ secret. Coach Billy Simms has West Greene in position for a WPIAL record sixth straight title. After a 0-3 start at the Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach, West Greene has gone 14-0 against WPIAL opponents with a 147-28 scoring advantage. Senior Katie Lampe (.429, 22 RBIs), junior London Whipkey (.467, 21 RBIs) and freshman Payton Gilbert (.459, 13 RBIs) lead a loaded lineup. Gilbert was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs in the semifinal victory. Senior pitcher Kiley Meek (11-3, 2.78 ERA, 97 strikeouts) also has been solid in the circle.

Union – The Scotties have relied on several underclassmen en route to the finals. Freshman Mia Preuhs has made quite an immediate impact, batting .585 with 16 doubles and 27 RBIs. She also is 12-1 in the pitching circle with a 1.79 ERA and 158 strikeouts. Freshman Addy Nogay (.386) has a team-high 28 RBIs. Another younger player, sophomore Mallory Gorgacz, has belted four home runs and is hitting .439 with 18 RBIs.

Championship factoids

West Greene – These teams met a year ago in the WPIAL finals as West Greene captured its fifth straight district championship. The Pioneers have defeated Chartiers-Houston, Monessen (twice) and Union (twice) in the last five WPIAL Class A title games by a combined score of 55-9. West Greene won 17-2 last season. The Pioneers then went on to lose in the PIAA title game to Tri-Valley. West Greene can become the first WPIAL team to win six straight WPIAL softball titles.

Union – For the fourth straight contested season (the pandemic wiped out 2020), Union is facing the Pioneers in the playoffs. In addition to last year’s title game loss, Union lost to West Greene, 11-0, in the 2019 finals, and 8-2 in the 2018 semifinals. The Scotties are seeking their first WPIAL title. Union’s baseball team also is playing for a WPIAL championship Wednesday.

Tags: Union, West Greene

Comments / 0

Related
fortmillprepsports.com

Nation Ford hires new boys’ basketball coach

The Nation Ford Falcons have hired Charles Brown as their next boys’ varsity basketball coach. Brown comes from Central High School in Pageland, where he has been boys’ head coach for the past five seasons at the 2A program. He has been teaching at Central for the past decade and will be teaching in the technology career cluster at Nation Ford. He was named Central’s Teacher of the Year for 2022.
FORT MILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, SC
City
Springdale, PA
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Monessen, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Greensburg, PA
Sports
City
Greensburg, PA
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Wpial#Cal Lrb Pa#Scotties#Pioneers#Era
charlottemagazine.com

Why South Carolina’s Old 96 District Should Be on Your Summer Getaway List

Summer is in full swing and we’re craving a road trip to South Carolina’s historic Old 96 District. This region covers Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick counties, which are full of unexpected wonders ripe for exploring. Gaining attention for its small-town charm, abundant outdoor scene, and rich offering of family-friendly farms and historic sites, it’s a great way to get everything a Summer weekend getaway deserves. This Summer Travel Guide showcases some of the region’s favorite highlights, and we’ve picked some of our favorites to share here:
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting had ties to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the four people killed by a gunman who opened fire in a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma has ties to Greenville. Dr. Stephanie Husen was one of the victims, along with Dr. Preston Phillips, receptionist Amanda Glenn and a patient, William Love. Husen...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

South Carolina park temporarily closes after 2 drownings in 2 days

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The Upstate park where two people drowned in just two days has been temporarily closed, according to the police chief. Ware Shoals Police Chief Brian Lewis said Irwin Pitts Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. Lewis said the county council will meet Thursday to discuss the safety of the park.
WYFF4.com

Tropical system could affect Carolina coast this upcoming weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we prepare for the official start of hurricane season, the tropics are warm and active. The first hurricane of the year formed in the Pacific over the weekend, but now all eyes are on the Atlantic side as "Alex" could form this week. The system...
WYFF4.com

Fire at Golden Corral forces evacuation

ANDERSON, S.C. — A fire at the Golden Corral on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson forced folks to evacuate the restaurant Wednesday morning. Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said two 911 calls came in about 11 a.m. about a fire at the restaurant. Fire officials on the scene said equipment...
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
347
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy