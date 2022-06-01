ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 WPIAL Class 5A baseball championship preview: Peters Township vs. West Allegheny

By Bill Hartlep
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Sam Miller celebrates his double in the bottom of the seventh inning against Penn-Trafford during their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal on Thursday, May 17, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

WPIAL Class 5A baseball championship

1-Peters Township (21-1) vs. 3-West Allegheny (18-4)

7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wild Things Park, Washington

On the air: Trib HSSN (video)

Road to the finals

Peters Township – Section 4 champion Peters Township shut out No. 16 Connellsville, 7-0, in the first round, defeated No. 8 Penn-Trafford, 6-5, in the quarterfinals and rolled past No. 12 Thomas Jefferson, 11-1, in the semifinals.

West Allegheny – After winning the Section 3 championship, West Allegheny edged No. 14 Fox Chapel, 1-0, in the first round, topped No. 6 Shaler, 6-5, in the quarterfinals and beat No. 2 Bethel Park, 3-0, in the semifinals.

Secret to their success

Peters Township – The Indians’ lone loss came April 25 at Albert Gallatin. The Indians have outscored opponents 183-52. … Columbia recruit Sam Miller is hitting .442 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs. On the mound, he is 7-0 with a 1.43 ERA with 55 strikeouts. Against TJ in the semifinals, Bryce Thompson (.431, 27 RBIs) went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Jake Lutte singled, doubled and drove in four runs. Tucker Ferris also has been solid on the mound with a 0.90 ERA, 5-0 record and 33 strikeouts.

West Allegheny – Senior Gavin Miller, an Auburn recruit, has recovered from a broken wrist and returned to the West A lineup. He singled against Bethel Park in the semifinals. In the semifinals, Anthony Pass threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts. Pass also tossed a three-hitter in the win over Fox Chapel. Anthony Ranieri singled twice and had an RBI, and Cam Davis and Austin Buzza each singled and drove in a run. Colin Marinpetro (20 RBIs) has also bolstered the lineup, and Nathan Nolan (5-0) has been a key component in the rotation.

Championship factoids

Peters Township – The Indians won back-to-back titles in 2007 and ’08 in Class 4A. … They reached the WPIAL semifinals last season before falling to Franklin Regional. They then defeated West Allegheny, 2-1, in the third-place consolation game to reach the PIAA playoffs. … Peters Township is in the finals for the first time since 2011.

West Allegheny – West Allegheny also won back-to-back titles in 2007 and ’08 but in Class 3A. The Indians also won the WPIAL in 1994 and 2014. … Last season, West Allegheny lost to Bethel Park in the semifinals and to Peters Township in the third-place consolation game. After beating Franklin Regional in the PIAA first round, West A lost to Central Mountain in the PIAA quarterfinals.

