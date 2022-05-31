ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Production of synthetic rutile from tin ore beneficiation byproduct through preoxidation and reductive leaching in hydrochloric acid

By M. R. Kurniawan
Cover picture for the articleThis paper examines the effectiveness of the method for producing synthetic rutile from ilmenite through pre-oxidation and reductive leaching of pre-oxidized ilmenite in hydrochloric acid. Thermodynamic simulation of the pre-oxidation of ilmenite concentrate was performed to evaluate the phases formed during the process as a function of temperature. The pre-oxidation experiments...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrochloric Acid#Science And Technology#Rutile#Ores#L16
