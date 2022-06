State officials urge residents to be prepared. Reisterstown, Md. (KM) – From now through November 30th, it’s hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it could be a busy one. NOAA is projecting 14 to 21 named storms, and out of that, 6 to 10 will become hurricanes with winds of 74 mile per hour or higher. And out of that 3 to 6 could be major hurricanes, such as category 3, 4 or 5 storms with winds of 111 miles per hour or higher.

REISTERSTOWN, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO