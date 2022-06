Five members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 graduated from its Magis Honors Program in STEM. The program, which began as a pilot program in the fall of 2017, combines the development of STEM knowledge and research techniques with programing to further the students’ understanding of the impact science has on society. The University’s Magis Honors Program in STEM was officially approved as the University’s fifth honors program in 2019.

