Layni Cade has continued her campaign for an additional month to secure the Position 5 seat for Pearland City Council. Cade, who was the overwhelming leader among candidates in the May 7 election, finished with 46% of the vote. The second-place candidate, Zach Boyer, finished with roughly 23% of the vote. Despite the gap, however, Cade could not be declared the winner because it takes over 50% of the vote for the council race to be called in Brazoria County.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO