AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Moisture provided some drought relief to northern and central areas of the State last week, while conditions worsened in southern counties, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 90 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 3 percentage points from last week. Sixty percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down 4 percentage points from last week.

