Entertainment

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $5K Just To Talk About Your Life On Camera

By Patrick John Gilson
Narcity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've always dreamed of being on television but have no acting chops, this Toronto casting call could be your big break!. Jigsaw Castingannounced on Monday that it is seeking real-life people, couples, and families to appear in an upcoming Capital One commercial in the GTA. The ad campaign...

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

