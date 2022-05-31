A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $5K Just To Talk About Your Life On Camera

Ellen DeGeneres reveals what's next after her final talk show airs Thursday. On Thursday, May 26, Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to daytime TV for now with the series finale of "Ellen," which spanned 19 seasons. So what's next? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter one week prior to the finale date, Ellen said she was on the precipice of her "first self-imposed break," which she'll try to extend for a year on the advice of her pal, Oprah Winfrey. According to Ellen, she's already turning down offers that are hard to walk away from, but she aims to quell her tendency to never stop moving so she can travel and take her time choosing the next project. Before she gets back to thinking about showbiz, though, the star is headed to Rwanda to mark the recent opening of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, a science and education space dedicated to protecting wild mountain gorillas, according to THR. She also plans to spend time filming documentary about the work that's being done there. Ahead of Thursday's finale, though, Ellen said she was simply trying to "be present and enjoy" the show. "It was more of a variety show than anything," Ellen said, "and I wanted the last two weeks to be pure fun because I struggle with anxiety and depression and I know how important it is to have an escape."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO