The 10 Most Popular Recipes of May 2022

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For many of us food people, our fridges, freezers, and kitchen shelves tend to be a hodge-podge of new food products on the market. Olive oil in squeeze bottle form. Frozen XLB (xiao long bao). Extremely cool-looking vinegars. Okay, I guess I should just speak for myself: I’m describing my kitchen. And right now you’ll notice a clear theme: There are so many new condiments and snacks made of seaweed. There are hot sauces whipped with bullwhip kelp. Seasoning salt flecked with wakame bits and red pepper. Little ice cubes made entirely of, yes, seaweed.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO