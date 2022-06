Crailtap recently hung out with Girl pros—and Berrics bros—Andrew Brophy and Sean Malto to talk about some memorable tour moments… on the surprisingly clean Crail couch, of course. Among the memories are that time when Brophy didn’t bungee jump; the times (plural) when Malto was forgotten at the spot (how can anyone forget that adorable face?); and the time when Iggy Pop searched and destroyed Fourstar’s Miami crib for a walk down memory lane (Koston was there, but he probably doesn’t remember it). Watch the episode, above!

