Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro said he's been been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors to testify before a grand jury on Thursday about the Capitol riot. Why it matters: The former White House trade adviser's subpoena summons Navarro is seeking all documents requested by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and whether he had "any communications" with former President Trump, according to a draft lawsuit, obtained by Politico.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO