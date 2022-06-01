Shenandoah County crash cleared

Authorities have identified Patricia Smith, 43, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday. Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop at the stop sign at West Rock Street and North Liberty Street prior to the crash, passing through the intersection and colliding with the Norfolk Southern train that was fully blocking the crossing and slowly moving north.
