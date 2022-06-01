ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah County, VA

Shenandoah County crash cleared

By WHSV Newsroom
WHSV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 6:22 p.m., VDOT says...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 2

WHSV

Tractor trailer crash causing backup in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 216 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The north right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Metro News

One person dead in Morgan County crash

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Thursday morning crash in Morgan County has claimed the life of a driver. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer said the call came in at just after 8 a.m. The wreck happened in the 8000 block of state Route 9 near Daylilly Lane. The preliminary...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

1 person hurt after train crashes into tractor trailer in Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Officials are investigating a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in Fairfax County that left one person hurt. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said a train struck a tractor trailer Thursday along Iron Place and Industrial Drive in Springfield. Crews said the crash occurred...
fox5dc.com

Man killed when riding lawn mower overturns in Frederick County

MT. AIRY, Md. - An 82-year-old man was killed in Frederick County Wednesday when the riding lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him inside. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 1 along Sidney Road in Mt. Airy. Authorities say Augustus Clemont Harris was riding the mower up...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WHSV

Petition for body and dash cameras in Augusta County circulates

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A petition is circulating around Augusta County, calling for the Board of Supervisors to fund body and dash cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. A Valley organization, RISE, started circulating the petition, and co-founder Chanda McGuffin said it’s a way for the community...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Morgan Messenger

Accident on Martinsburg Road claims driver

A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
cbs19news

One person has died following motorcycle crash on 29

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Waynesboro resident. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monacan Trail Road at the interchange with Interstate 64. A vehicle heading south...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

'Localized downburst' causes major damage at Fauquier County airport, officials say

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - Officials at a Fauquier County airport are cleaning up after severe weather caused major damage to a hangar and a plane. Warrenton-Fauquier Airport Director Dave Darrah told FOX 5 that what he believed was a possible tornado occurred Wednesday about 5:45 p.m. Darrah said a 200-foot...
WHSV

ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has died in connection with a motorcycle crash along Monacan Trail Road Tuesday, May 31. ACPD announced Wednesday, June 1, that 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro died last night. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Harrisonburg PD provides ID of driver in fatal accident involving train

Authorities have identified Patricia Smith, 43, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday. Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop at the stop sign at West Rock Street and North Liberty Street prior to the crash, passing through the intersection and colliding with the Norfolk Southern train that was fully blocking the crossing and slowly moving north.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a Woodstock woman who died Monday has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. Patricia Smith died after her car collided with a train in downtown Harrisonburg. Smith leaves behind children, stepchildren and siblings. Her brother, Bruce Bellamy, said she was a dedicated and loving woman.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Waynesboro woman dead from injuries in Albemarle County crash

Update: Wednesday, 12:34 p.m. Albemarle County Police reported today that the passenger in yesterday’s crash on Route 29/Monacan Trail Road, 44-year-old Holly Marie Minter of Waynesboro, died Tuesday evening. First report: Tuesday, 5:29 p.m. Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax officials impose another summer clampdown on Scotts Run revelry

The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will be working collaboratively with the Fairfax County Police Department to ensure only permitted activities take place in this natural area, that people can recreate safely and that rules regarding alcohol and use of the preserve are observed. Starting Memorial Day weekend, law enforcement...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

