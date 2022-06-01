Shenandoah County crash cleared

A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.

MORGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO