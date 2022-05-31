ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Has the Stock Market Bottomed? The Charts Hint.

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Investors are scared and traders are anxious, but both are wondering whether the stock market has bottomed.

Investors might think that the wide daily and weekly trading ranges are a boon for traders, as they capitalize on massive moves in individual stocks and the indices.

Truth is that traders can thrive or die in this type of environment. Those who are careless with risk — failing to use a stop-loss or leaning on hope as a strategy when they’re wrong — can be devastated.

Put simply, the ranges are too wide and the action is too fast to be hesitant and careless with risk.

Investors are in a similar boat, albeit on a different time frame. How many growth stocks have seen 75% or more of their value wiped out? Former standouts like Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report, Twilio (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report and Fastly (FSLY) - Get Fastly, Inc. Class A Report can vouch for that.

How many high-quality names have lost 40% or more of their value? Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report, Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report come to mind.

Times like these can be incredibly scary for investors — and rightfully so.

As we said in a column last week, “Don’t Panic!” It’s “in investors' interest not to be in the group that sells into the low during a marketwide capitulation.”

Has the Stock Market Hit Bottom?

In that previous column, we broke down the price action after the S&P 500 fell for more than seven weeks in a row. In the past 94 years, it’s happened only three other times and each time it’s happened, it marked the intermediate-term low.

Additionally, the S&P 500 was higher in each of the following time frames: one month, one quarter, six months and one year later.

We entered last week down for seven weeks with investors wondering if the S&P 500 would make it eight in a row.

Instead, the market ended the week with three straight 80%-plus upside-volume days on the NYSE. It was the third time we’ve seen three straight sessions with this type of price action in the past 10 years. It happened in February 2016 and March 2020. In both occurrences, it marked the bottom — permanently.

See the chart below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23doXk_0fw4a22000
Weekly chart of the S&P 500. Chart courtesy of TradingView.com

Breadth is a closely tracked metric for some investors. Back-to-back sessions with 80%-plus upside breadth indicates a return to demand.

That said, the above info is a very limited data set, with just two occurrences to measure from.

So I zoomed out and looked at what happened when we had three occurrences of 80%-plus upside volume in a four-session span. That’s happened six times in the past decade, three of the six in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cBHq_0fw4a22000
S&P 500's return after three 80%+ upside days in four sessions

In five out of six of those occurrences, the S&P 500 was higher one month later, one quarter later and one year later. In all the occurrences, the index was higher six months later.

It also marked the low for the next three months on all previous six occasions. In five out of six situations, it marked the low for the next six months.

The Bottom Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNcPl_0fw4a22000
Daily chart of the S&P 500.  Chart courtesy of TradingVew.com

When looking for a stock-market bottom, there’s no clear-cut answer. There’s a lot of gray area and, as a result, we’re looking for evidence and clues more than just a yes or no answer.

In the span of just a few days now, the bulls have more clues to work with.

They know history is on their side when it comes to a losing streak of seven weeks or longer. They also know that three straight strong-breadth upside days bode well for the market, as do three strong upside days in a four-day stretch.

Does that mean the stock market has bottomed?

No, it does not guarantee it! We observe the market in a series of probabilities — not certainties.

But the weight of evidence is certainly starting to support the idea that we have reached some sort of intermediate-term bottom.

Whether that low lasts for one month, three months, six months or longer is anyone’s guess.

It’s always possible that we retest the low or we’re in a bear market that continues to move lower later in the year. At a minimum, though, the short-term situation is certainly improving for investors.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. That, however, has not been the case lately. The stock is up about 2.5% on Thursday and is currently riding a six-session win streak. Amid that stretch, Amazon stock has rallied 20%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nvidia, ON Semi, AMD Among Bank of America's Top Chip Stocks

It’s been a rough 2022 for semiconductor stocks amid fears of a sharp economic slowdown that would depress chip demand. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 22% year to date. But Bank of America analysts see some reasons for optimism. “Macro factors can enhance stock volatility,” they said...
MARKETS
TheStreet

A Beaten-Down Biotech Stock That's Finally Attractive

Biotech stocks are mired in a historic correction. That's not news. What doesn't receive much discussion is that the correction was largely justified and long overdue. Throughout 2020 and 2021 investors were bombarded with hype from trendy thematic exchange-traded funds and short-lived social-media celebrities. Couple that with share prices that seemed to move only in one direction and a human brain wired for confirmation bias, and it became easy to think, "this time really might be different."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Market Environment#The Stock Market#Charts#Twilio Inc#Get Meta Platforms Inc#Amzn#Marketwide
TheStreet

Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

The match between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has intensified, as Ford has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The legacy automaker hopes that the electric version of the best-selling F-150 will appeal to both buyers...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Apple's new iPhone and iPad software will reportedly add lots of big changes

Apple is reportedly bringing a slew of new updates to consumers' iPhones with its upcoming software release. According to Bloomberg, iOS 16 includes updates to notifications, messages and the Health app. The software will also include new multitasking panels for iPads. Its next mobile operating system, iOS 16, is expected...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheStreet

Musk Promises a Working Humanoid Robot in September

Elon Musk built Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report with spectacular promises. This is his strength, say his admirers. It's his visionary side, they say, applauding. But If he has kept some of these commitments, they were often not on time. It would be reasonable to say that the billionaire has almost always been late compared with the schedule he he'd laid out.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Restaurants Slip in New Consumer Fees as Their Costs Skyrocket

As restaurants seek out different ways to maintain their profit margins in the face of soaring food costs, some are going the underhanded route, slipping in new fees to boost check sizes without obvious menu price increases. Fees with names including “noncash adjustment,” “fuel surcharge,” or “kitchen appreciation” have been...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

American Express Makes Wells Fargo Financial Stock List

Financial stocks haven’t fared well this year, with the KBW Bank stock Index dropping 15.5% year to date. That compares to a 14.3% fall for the S&P 500. But the weakness in financial stocks may provide some buying opportunities. “The macroeconomic backdrop for stocks in the financial sector has...
STOCKS
TheStreet

How to Minimize Taxable Events

In order to take control of your tax bill, take note of what a taxable event is. These are the transactions or occasions that have an impact on your taxes. TurboTax Premier makes it easy and fast to import, upload, and accurately report your investments, effortlessly. You can auto import over 3500 transactions easily, whether from stocks, crypto, ESPPs, robo-investing, and more. Start for free and get up to an additional $15 off when you file with TurboTax Premier.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Elon Musk Loses His Cool

Few people contest that Elon Musk has become the most influential CEO in the world. That influence extends beyond the automotive and space spheres, where two of the companies he leads -- Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX -- are the leaders or among them. The billionaire's tweets and decisions also have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency industry.
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Microsoft, Amazon Make J.P. Morgan's Top Idea Stock List

With the S&P 500 having slumped 12% so far this year, you may be thinking now is a good time to dive back into the market. If so, you might consider stocks from J.P. Morgan’s monthly top ideas stock list. Its equity analysts provide one to three of their top picks related to one of the following strategies: near-term factors, growth, value or potential as a short.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy