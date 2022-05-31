ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 dead in east Houston worksite accident

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — A construction worker died Tuesday morning at an east Houston worksite after getting trapped in a machine, according to the Houston Fire Department. It happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of East Freeway and Halsey Street....

Body found after Houston boy, 15, went missing in Sims Bayou

HOUSTON - Authorities say the body of 15-year-old boy has been found after he went missing in Sims Bayou on Thursday evening. The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department helped search for the boy in the bayou in an area south of Airport Blvd. and west of Scott Street.
HOUSTON, TX
Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Massive police operation underway in Alvin for barricaded person

ALVIN, Texas — Dozens of police officers and tactical team members converged on an Alvin apartment complex Thursday after a barricaded person was reported there. It happened in the 400 block of West Dumble Street near and West Coombs Street. A man walked into the Alvin Police Department lobby...
ALVIN, TX
HPD: Man wanted in deadly shooting arrested in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man was arrested by HPD SWAT officers in southwest Houston, according to police. This started sometime after midnight early Thursday in the 9300 block of Country Creek Drive. Houston police said officers responded to a shooting...
HOUSTON, TX
Woman shot to death at southwest Houston hotel

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found at 6978 Windwater Parkway near the Southwest Freeway about 10:55 a.m. Monday morning. Police said that the identity of the woman, 46, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
HPD: Man lying next to tree struck, killed by out-of-control vehicle in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A man lying next to a tree was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Houston, police said. According to Houston police, the driver of a white Ford F150 pickup truck was attempting to turn eastbound in the 9500 block of Kempwood Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck left the roadway, struck a tree, and then struck the man.
HOUSTON, TX
Investigation into deadly shooting at convenience store

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 2718 Scott Street in south Houston about 11 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said the identity of the victim, 30, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Homicide Division Detectives K. Collier and...
HOUSTON, TX

