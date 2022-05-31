ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Bomb Squad Called Into Abilene Neighborhood

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Bomb squad was called into an incident on Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department, on May 31, a large portion of an Abilene neighborhood was evacuated due to an "incident."

"APD working an incident in 1300 Blk of Green St. In North Abilene. Streets in that area are being blocked as a precaution. Avoid the area," stated the tweet.

Multiple reports are claiming that the Abilene Bomb Squad is on location. It is unknown at this time if there is an active bomb situation or not.

However police are asking everyone to stay as far from the scene as possible.

This is a developing story.

