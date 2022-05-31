Teen dies following shooting at Spartanburg party

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died after a shooting at a party outside of a Spartanburg residence Monday night, the Spartanburg County Coroner said.

According to the coroner’s office, the shooting happened on Collins Avenue in Spartanburg around 10 p.m.

18-year-old Christopher Tyrone Tyshun Petty, of Spartanburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spartanburg Police said officers responded to the scene after neighbors complained about the large gathering, stating that vehicles were blocking the street and driveways.

When officers attempted to clear the area they heard gunshots, according to the police department. While searching the area they located Petty, who had sustained a single gunshot wound.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.

