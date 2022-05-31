ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Inmate who stabbed guard, escaped taken into custody

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette
 3 days ago

A 17-year-old boy who escaped custody after stabbing a guard multiple times has been taken into custody, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities located Juan Ocegueda in the area of West 43rd Avenue and Eaton Street.

Ocegueda, whose an inmate at the Plate Valley Youth facility, escaped custody on Tuesday morning after he stabbed a guard multiple times at a dentist's office at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside.

The guard suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they located Ocegueda with the assistance from the Arvada Police Department, Denver Police Department, Edgewater Police Department, Lakeside Police Department, Mountain View Police Department and Wheat Ridge Police Department.

