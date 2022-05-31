ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

COVID-19 cases plateau in New York City, indicating latest surge may be over

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- COVID-19 cases in New York City have plateaued, signaling that the latest surge is at least slowing, if not over. An ABC News analysis of city data shows 4,204 confirmed and probable cases were recorded on May 24 -- the latest date for which data is available --...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Travel to New York City during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you're planning to travel to New York City, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. As of June 2, New York City remained at "high" Covid alert. The NYC Health Commissioner advises all people in New York City to wear a mask in any public indoor setting, but it is not required.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chronicle-express.com

New York's gas tax holiday now in effect. How it works

Yates County only collecting 4% on the first $2 per gallon. New York’s gas tax holiday went into effect June 1, as gas prices hovered at record highs across the U.S. following Memorial Day weekend. The gas tax holiday was proposed in New York earlier this year, when inflation...
YATES COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
State
Hawaii State
New York City, NY
Health
worldnewz247.com

2 More Presumed NYC Cases – NBC New York

Two more people have tested positive for what is presumed to be monkeypox in New York City, city health officials said Wednesday. “Two more people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus in NYC, which is presumed to be monkeypox. We will be conducting contact tracing and monitoring and will refer people for care if necessary. Monkeypox is rare in New York City but we can prevent the spread,” the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene tweeted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Report: Omicron more deadly for older Americans than Delta

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID."I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."The CDC is urging older Americans to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Abc News
Newswise

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Awarded Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification From The Joint Commission

Newswise — New York, NY (June 2, 2022) Mount Sinai Brooklyn has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval ® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification. The hospital achieved this certification by meeting rigorous standards for achieving long-term success in improving outcomes for stroke patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
waterfrontalliance.org

South Brooklyn Marine Terminal Gets Ready for Massive New Offshore Wind Facility

As a strong wind whipped people’s hair and coats, Mayor Eric Adams and Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer stood at the Brooklyn waterfront in Sunset Park a few weeks ago and announced the start of the transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) into one of the country’s largest offshore wind port facilities. They were joined by VIPS including Equinor Wind U.S. president Siri Espedal Kindem, Norwegian Consul General Heidi Olufsen, New York City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala, and many elected officials and community partners who had worked for years—some for decades—to rejuvenate the terminal.
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants

If you were hoping the real estate market would cool off this summer, we have bad news — like the heat index, rents continue to climb in the Big Apple — as confirmed by rental search engine Zumper’s new study, showing Manhattan one-bedrooms skyrocketing to new heights, pushing renters out.  According to the study, median […] The post Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

What retail cannabis use in New York could mean for the medical cannabis industry

With a retail market for cannabis on the horizon in New York, advocates for the state’s medical cannabis program are concerned about the health of their industry. Ngiste Abebe, president of the New York Medical Cannabis Association, told Capital Tonight that a strong medical cannabis industry is needed to address the medical needs, not just the recreational demand, of New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy