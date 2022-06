Schools across the country are facing higher rates of teacher turnover, Lake County School District #7 Michael Carter said in a recent conversation with the Examiner; he reported that the current national average turnover is 18.5%. However, while LCSD #7 has some vacancies to fill, its turnover going into next school year is below the national average, despite rumors circulating in the community that Lakeview schools are facing a mass educator exodus.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO