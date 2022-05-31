ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Beachwood Ranked #1 Suburb

beachwoodohio.com
 2 days ago

The City of Beachwood is ranked the #1 Northeast Ohio suburb in Cleveland Magazine's...

www.beachwoodohio.com

100.7 WITL

Lakewood, Ohio House For Sale Is A Giant Doll House

I'm not one to judge, but when I saw this house for sale on Zillow it instantly gave me creepy vibes and at the same time, made me feel like I was looking at a house made for someone who may like to dress up as baby. This Lakewood, Ohio home was built in 1901 and stands in a very nice neighborhood, and the architecture of the house is actually really unique and fun. But the interior, that is a whole other ball field.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb names four more to leadership team

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb Wednesday announced another round of top-level hires, naming new leaders to oversee community relations, public works, capital projects and the city's approach to transportation. Three are existing city employees and one is a former city employee. This latest batch of hires gets...
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Beachwood, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Beachwood, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
iheart.com

Significant Change At CEO For Vitamix

Vitamix has announced a significant change for the company. Steve Laserson will become CEO. this change marks the first time in 100 years the company will be led by a non-family member. You can read the official press release below. OLMSTED FALLS, OH — Steve Laserson assumed the role of...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
#The Suburbs#Cleveland Magazine
clevelandmagazine.com

Best Places to Live: How We Did It 2022

Hours upon hours of research went into our annual assessment of ranking Cleveland's 77 suburbs. How We Rate: In the years that we've rated Cleveland's suburbs, we've evaluated three major factors: safety, education and housing. We've added other qualities that make a suburb desirable such as public services, diversity and walkability. Scores are assigned to each suburb for every category used in the rankings. Those scores are based on the year's available numbers. We then add up the category scores, weighting certain categories more than others. Safety and education, for example, are given more weight than property taxes, which is given more weight than environmental infractions. The Top 20 are those suburbs with the highest combined scores — in other words, the suburbs that perform best in all of the categories combined.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Bagels in the Cleveland Area

Instead of hitting up a big chain like Panera or Bruegger's Bagels, you should consider visiting one of these local businesses in the Cleveland area. If you're on the east side, you should check out this bagel shop in University Heights. Bialy's has been around for decades, and when you try one of their bagels, you'll see why. Their bagels are huge and baked fresh, and come in a variety of flavors ranging from plain and blueberry to smoked sea salt rosemary and apple cinnamon. The mish mosh bagel - Bialy's take on the everything bagel - is highly recommended by customers.
CLEVELAND, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 1st:. With COVID-19 cases rising, Cuyahoga County begins new mask mandate. Bill to allow schools to arm teachers draws strong opposition. MetroHealth trauma workers show support for doctors, nurses, in Uvalde, Texas. Body of teen recovered from Lake Erie, man still missing.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Cleveland

If you live in Cleveland and love to go to dinner with your friends or family, but don't know what restaurant to choose, here are 3 nice steakhouses that are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions. The food is absolutely delicious and the atmosphere is amazing, so you'll definitely want to come back, once you pay them a visit. Without further due, here are 3 nice steakhouses in Cleveland that truly know how to prepare a good steak.
CLEVELAND, OH
teachingcleveland.org

A look back at 9 previous downtown Cleveland lakefront proposals that didn't move ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio — They were big, bold, and visionary. And they never made it from blueprint to reality. Since the late 1980s, planners, developers, and civic organizations have come up with at least nine big plans for developing the downtown lakefront, including proposals about how to better connect downtown to Lake Erie. Yet downtown is still firmly separated from the water by the Ohio 2 Shoreway and rail lines used by Norfolk-Southern and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get ready to Rib 'N Rock in Parma June 9-12: Sun Postings

PARMA, Ohio – It's almost here … the 30th annual Parma Rib 'N Rock rib cook off and music festival, that is, after a couple years' hiatus due to the pandemic. Rib connoisseurs might want to mark their calendar, get their hand wipes and extra napkins lined up, grab the family and friends and bring your appetite to the popular event set for June 9-12 in the south parking lot at Cuyahoga Community College's Western Campus, 11000 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Parma. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. June 9 and end at midnight June 12.
PARMA, OH

