ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Nick Saban: 'I Have No Problem With Jimbo,' Shouldn't Have Targeted Texas AM

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPgMc_0fw4PQYo00

Nick Saban again tries to walk back his accusation that Texas A&M bought its recruiting class at the opening of the SEC Meetings.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was able to address the controversial NIL comments made against Texas A&M and Jackson State during his introductory press conference at the SEC Meetings in Destin, Fla. In a way, he somewhat apologized to Jimbo Fisher .

Then again, did he?

"I didn't really say that anybody did anything wrong," Saban said Tuesday morning. "I've said everything that I'm going to say about this. ... I should have never mentioned any individual institutions."

At a fundraiser, Saban said Texas A&M “bought” its entire top-ranked 2022 recruiting class.

Fisher responded within 12 hours, saying to "dig into his past" in terms of recruiting. The fifth-year Aggies coach called his former boss a “narcissist” and insinuated that Saban had also broken multiple recruiting violations in the past.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said, referring to Saban. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

Fisher said that Saban reached out to him the following day to apologize for his comments, but declined the call and stated the two were "done. " When asked, Saban said he has no issues with his former offensive coordinator.

Saban was one of six SEC coaches willing to speak with the media prior to Tuesday's meeting, joining Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Florida’s Billy Napier and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. According to ESPN, Fisher was in attendance, but elected not to speak publicly.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke about the Fisher-Saban drama Sunday, stating how both parties need to resolve the issue before the start of the regular season.

“What we have to do is turn the page,” Sankey told OutKick on Sunday. “Because we have to think about what we see as the future, rather than the frustration that exists around the pace of change that’s happening. And really that’s at the heart of a lot of issues.”

Saban said his initial thought process was simply to call for “some kind of transparency” in NIL deals, thus allowing the players to be properly compensated for their duties on and off the field.

“Believe me, I’m all for players making as much as they can make, OK,” Saban said. “But I also think we need to have some uniform, transparent way of doing that.”

As for meeting with Fisher and working things out in the public eye? The seven-time national coach has no desire of engaging in a back-and-forth brawl.

“I have no problem with Jimbo at all,” Saban said.

The Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Oct. 8 to face the Crimson Tide. It is widely expected that the game will be the lone night game on CBS.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Arch Manning’s next visit bad news for Alabama, Nick Saban amid Georgia, Texas interest

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is taking the college football world by storm, as fans and pundits are waiting with bated breath to see who will land one of the most highly anticipated recruits of all time. The nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch Manning has drawn the interest of some of the nation’s top programs, such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas. His next visit is bad news for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, however, as reported by The Athletic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
Destin, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Lane Kiffin
Yardbarker

Nick Saban treating Jimbo "like a fly on your potato salad" at SEC meetings

This year's SEC spring meetings are taking place in Destin, Florida, and naturally the thing on everyone's mind is how Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher would interact. Saban infamously stated that Texas A&M "bought every player on their team" during recruiting season, kicking off a fiery response from Fisher. But...
DESTIN, FL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Why NIL will not bring down Nick Saban

There is little doubt the current use of NIL deals in recruiting is bad for college football. Unconstrained boosters have been a problem for the game almost from its beginning. The Alabama football program has not been immune in its history. Between Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant and Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Texas Am#American Football#College Football#Sec#Nil#Jackson State
FOX Sports

Why Georgia is not a good fit for Arch Manning ' Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young is back to discuss the most prized recruit in the class of 2023, Arch Manning. Arch Manning is set to officially visit Georgia the weekend of June 4th, but RJ questions if Georgia is a good fit for the young quarterback. The Bulldogs have not had a quarterback selected in the first round since 2009, and other star quarterbacks who committed to Georgia (such as Justin Fields) did not pan out at Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Nick Saban reiterates stance on NIL reform as Alabama coach, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher move on from spat

Alabama coach Nick Saban has been one of the loudest voices in the push for name, image and likeness reform even though the ability for student-athletes to profit off of their visibility has only been in existence for 11 months. He has been an advocate for streamlining a process that is heavily governed by individual state laws, that he got into a war of words with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher earlier this month saying that Texas A&M "bought" its 2022 recruiting class -- the best class in 247Sports history.
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

No. 1 Player In Transfer Portal Announces His Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, the top player in the transfer portal announced where he'll continue his college basketball career. Malachi Smith, who starred for Chattanooga, is now headed to Gonzaga. After averaging over 20 points per game last season, Smith opened up on his decision to transfer. "I wanted to have...
SPOKANE, WA
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
818
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy