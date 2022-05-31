ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

State Police investigate death of Albany man on the NYS Thruway

 2 days ago

On May 29, 2022, at about 11:16 p.m., State Police responded to a property damage crash on the NYS Thruway in the southbound lanes south of Exit 23 in the town of Bethlehem....

Troopers investigate fatal crash in Cortland County

On June 1, 2022, at approximately 6:47 p.m., New York State Police at Homer and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on State Route 13 near Bennie Road in the town of Cortlandville. A pick-up truck was traveling north on State...
HOMER, NY
Albany Police Make Arrest in Connection With Recent Shooting

Albany police say they've tracked down the person who pulled the trigger in a recent shooting. According to investigators, 18-year-old Tyler Burns was standing outside of a home on Hudson Avenue last month when he opened fire. A bullet hit a 20-year-old man who was taken to Albany Med for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Burns is now facing multiple charges including attempted murder. He was arraigned Wednesday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
ALBANY, NY
Albany, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Albany, NY
Fatal Northway crash driver had prior DWI convictions

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a deadly crash on the Northway over the weekend had two prior DWI convictions, New York State Police said. The driver was identified as Vasu Laroiya, 23, of New Jersey. Police said Laroiya was drunk when...
COLONIE, NY
Gaffney's closed for one month, violence continues

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — It's been one month since the State Liquor Authority suspended the license for Gaffney’s bar in Saratoga Springs. The suspension comes after multiple reports from the Saratoga Springs Police Department about violence incidents that stemmed from the bar. But now one month after...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Amsterdam parolee facing new charges

AMSTERDAM - An Amsterdam man on parole is facing new charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say they got a 911 call from a Target in Amsterdam, saying they spotted a man who was previously trespassing. Sheriff's deputies say Jorge Sanchez-Lugo had an active arrest warrant for third-degree burglary and...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Newburgh man arrested for Aggravated DWI and False Personation.

On May 29, 2022, at approximately 6:58 p.m., state police observed a 1997 Nissan Maxima traveling east on Washington Street in the city of Newburgh in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. The vehicle possessed a fraudulent New Jersey temporary registration and had no insurance. Troopers stopped the vehicle and interviewed the operator who identified himself as Jose Moran. He presented the troopers with an OSHA safety card with his photo and the name Jose Moran. The operator of the vehicle appeared to be impaired by alcohol. While speaking with troopers it was learned that he had given them a fraudulent name. He was later identified as Abner Galvez, age 48 from the city of Newburgh and arrested for Felony Driving While Ability Impaired (DWI). He had a Blood Alcohol Content (B.A.C.) of .20 Galvez was additionally charged with felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, Possession of a Forged Instrument, a felony, Forgery 3rd degree, a misdemeanor and False Personation, a misdemeanor.
NEWBURGH, NY

