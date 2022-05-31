State Police investigate death of Albany man on the NYS Thruway

On May 29, 2022, at approximately 6:58 p.m., state police observed a 1997 Nissan Maxima traveling east on Washington Street in the city of Newburgh in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. The vehicle possessed a fraudulent New Jersey temporary registration and had no insurance. Troopers stopped the vehicle and interviewed the operator who identified himself as Jose Moran. He presented the troopers with an OSHA safety card with his photo and the name Jose Moran. The operator of the vehicle appeared to be impaired by alcohol. While speaking with troopers it was learned that he had given them a fraudulent name. He was later identified as Abner Galvez, age 48 from the city of Newburgh and arrested for Felony Driving While Ability Impaired (DWI). He had a Blood Alcohol Content (B.A.C.) of .20 Galvez was additionally charged with felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operator, Possession of a Forged Instrument, a felony, Forgery 3rd degree, a misdemeanor and False Personation, a misdemeanor.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO