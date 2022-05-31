Why science needs more research software engineers

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29068-z, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Animals' section of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Cnp-Cre, Olig2Flox/Fox and Sox11Flox/Flox mice were generously provided by Dr. Luis F. Parada (Department of Developmental Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX, USA).' The correct version adds 'Cnp-Cre (generated by Dr. Klaus Nave), Olig2Flox/Fox and Sox11Flox/Flox mice were generously provided by Dr. Luis F. Parada (Department of Developmental Biology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX, USA).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
