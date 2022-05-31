ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Stanbury: My pal Lindsay Lohan would be 'a great Housewife'

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWS5m_0fw4KQEv00

Caroline Stanbury believes her good pal – and fellow United Arab Emirates resident – Lindsay Lohan has what it takes to star on “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

“I’ve known Lindsay for years,” Stanbury, 46, exclusively tells Page Six while promoting the network’s latest iteration of its flagship franchise set in the glamorous Middle East.

“She’s an actress. She’d be a great Housewife!”

However, the “Ladies of London” alum — who makes her anticipated reality TV return on Wednesday night’s “Dubai” Season 1 premiere — points out that Lohan, 35, may be too busy to tackle another unscripted project right now.

“I don’t think she’d want to do it. Her first love [is acting],” Stanbury says of the former child actress, who fronted MTV’s short-lived docu-series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znpcJ_0fw4KQEv00
Caroline Stanbury exclusively tells Page Six that her friend Lindsay Lohan would be a shoo-in for a future season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”
Page Six

“I actually spoke to her today. She’s doing a new movie and is super happy and has got her [‘Lohdown’] podcast,” she elaborates. “I can’t imagine she’d be joining us but happy to have her if she wants to.”

Stanbury is Lohan’s closest friend among the “RHODubai” crew, but several other cast members have also interacted with the tabloid fixture after she moved to the City of Gold in 2014.

“Yes, I have met her a couple of times, partied with her. She’s a very good friend of a friend of mine,” says Chanel Ayan, Dubai’s self-proclaimed “first Black supermodel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7RSB_0fw4KQEv00
Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014.
Getty Images

While Stanbury thinks Lohan wouldn’t accept an offer from Bravo, Ayan is holding out hope that Lohan might sign on for a future season.

“I did actually ask that friend of mine that’s very close to her if she wanted to be part of it. She said she loves the [franchise] and she watches [‘The Real Housewives’] and she’s obsessed with the show,” she says. “So that’s a good thing.”

Dr. Sara Al Madani would also be down to film with Lohan – so long as the latter made herself vulnerable to viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYcab_0fw4KQEv00
Stanbury, who previously starred on Bravo’s “Ladies of London,” makes her anticipated reality TV return on “RHODubai.”
Chris Haston/Bravo

“I’ve met her once and she’s a nice person. I feel like she has a guard and once that guard is down you get to know her better,” she says. “But why not?”

Meanwhile, Lesa Milan isn’t so sure that Lohan — who is currently engaged to financier Bader Shammas — deserves a spot on the show as the “Rumors” singer doesn’t embody the typical “Real Housewife.”

“[She could join] if she checks all the boxes,” says the Mina Roe maternity designer. “Wife? No. Mother? No. I don’t know if she’d be a good fit, to be honest. I love her, but yeah.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfpkW_0fw4KQEv00
“Dubai” Season 1, also starring Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan and Nina Ali, premieres June 1 on Bravo.
Chris Haston/Bravo

Even if Lohan didn’t meet the prerequisites, Caroline Brooks and Nina Ali would make room for her.

“I don’t know her, but I think that she’d be great,” Brooks says.

“We’d love to have her on. I’ve met Lindsay a few times, talked to her a lot,” adds Ali. “I haven’t actually seen her in quite a while but she would be a great addition to the show.”

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 1

